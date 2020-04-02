Boundary, a high-concept space FPS, headed to PS4 and PC in 2020

erek

erek

Hooking it up? Who's pre-orderin'?

"Players will take on the role of “astroperators,” also known as AOs. They’ll don extra-vehicular backpacks along with a mix of modern ballistic weapons and more futuristic weaponry. Clad in all white, they’ll stand out against the dark backdrop of space. The key to survival will be making good use of terrain, in the form of solar panels and space station components."

https://www.polygon.com/2020/4/2/21204311/boundary-space-fps-china-playstation-4-release-date-price
 
nthexwn

nthexwn

There's something about this which makes me kind of sad. Like... space exploration is supposed to be this culminating achievement of humankind where we all bond together and transcend via technology. But instead here we're just turning it into another warzone, making a giant mess of things, and trapping ourselves via kessler syndrome.

It's a cool concept gameplay-wise, but it seems dishearteningly probable.
 
