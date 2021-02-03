Bouncing back and forth... 1000D, or Enthoo 719?

I'm utterly stuck on this one. Was about to order the 719 and finally remembered the "other" dual system case I'd seen - the 1000D. Now I'm torn. Literally had both of them in my Amazon cart at various points over the last week and a half, and I just can't pull the trigger. Hoping some folks have hands-on time with both of them (threads here are mixed it seems) and can help me decide.



Plan is a EATX x299 system for various tasks, combined with (possibly) a small ITX system as an additional server. ITX would be either air cooled (stock) or might use an AIO, but not likely to take water. X299 will start with a 420MM Rad (AIO) with a Hybrid 6800XT, and ~might~ move to full water at some point in the future - might. Not positive. Might. The "mights" are what have me hung up, as well as parts. X299 parts are mostly bought. ITX is still a "dream" that I'm debating on the configuration of



1000D:

TONS of cooling options, but stuck with 140MM fans to start (and the trays are sold out, so you're using 140MM fans up top). This is fine for the moment, but may get harder in the future - will those trays be regularly stocked to change out parts later?

Two NORMAL PSUs - can get those anywhere.

ITX system is normally mounted, but does have potential space conflicts with the other system depending on cooling choices.

Fan budget is absurd... as would be the WC budget if I go full water in the future.

Case is bloody $500.



719:

Decent cooling, good options to start with, but a bit limited for a full dual-loop if I ever go full water in the future.

Needs a Revolt X (sold out) to run two systems...

ITX system is mounted weird, but no space conflicts

ITX requires a PCIE Riser cable for graphics or other things... but how much would I have plugged into a server?

Fan budget is normal, case is normal price



In short, one is expensive, but has "normal" system requirements, outside of fans... the other is normally priced, but takes weird / oddball parts (revoltX/riser cable) to make it work in some configurations. Anyone done this? Thoughts?