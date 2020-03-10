Aight so a year ago the dumb me thought it was a good idea to buy RX580 8gb and put it in my monkey I5 3440, 8Ram ddr 3 800 mhz pc
Now I am aware the cpu is bottlenecking my gpu but the question is how much is it bottlenecking ?
Also I got a new system now with ryzen 3600 and 2x8 ddr 4 3000 mhz rams, would the rx580 be compatible in this system or it will bottleneck the cpu? ¿
Thanks in advance
