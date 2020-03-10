Bottleneck? ¿

This all depends heavily on the games you play. You'll likely be heavily CPU bound with the 3440, but exactly how much will vary from game to game, and will also depend on what kind of monitor you're using.



You can totally still use that RX580 with the new setup, particularly if you're willing to compromise on the detail and AA. You'll likely be GPU bound with the Ryzen 3600, but exactly how badly will depend on what games you're playing and the resolution and refresh rate of your monitor.



It should be noted that you will always have one component in your system that is the limiting factor and is "bottlenecking" the system. This doesn't necessarily matter as long as whatever the weakest link in the system is can provide satisfactory performance.