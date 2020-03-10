Bottleneck? ¿

B

Barmalul

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2020
Messages
4
Aight so a year ago the dumb me thought it was a good idea to buy RX580 8gb and put it in my monkey I5 3440, 8Ram ddr 3 800 mhz pc
Now I am aware the cpu is bottlenecking my gpu but the question is how much is it bottlenecking ?
Also I got a new system now with ryzen 3600 and 2x8 ddr 4 3000 mhz rams, would the rx580 be compatible in this system or it will bottleneck the cpu? ¿
Thanks in advance
 
R

RazorWind

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
3,445
This all depends heavily on the games you play. You'll likely be heavily CPU bound with the 3440, but exactly how much will vary from game to game, and will also depend on what kind of monitor you're using.

You can totally still use that RX580 with the new setup, particularly if you're willing to compromise on the detail and AA. You'll likely be GPU bound with the Ryzen 3600, but exactly how badly will depend on what games you're playing and the resolution and refresh rate of your monitor.

It should be noted that you will always have one component in your system that is the limiting factor and is "bottlenecking" the system. This doesn't necessarily matter as long as whatever the weakest link in the system is can provide satisfactory performance.
 
B

Barmalul

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2020
Messages
4
RazorWind said:
This all depends heavily on the games you play. You'll likely be heavily CPU bound with the 3440, but exactly how much will vary from game to game, and will also depend on what kind of monitor you're using.

You can totally still use that RX580 with the new setup, particularly if you're willing to compromise on the detail and AA. You'll likely be GPU bound with the Ryzen 3600, but exactly how badly will depend on what games you're playing and the resolution and refresh rate of your monitor.

It should be noted that you will always have one component in your system that is the limiting factor and is "bottlenecking" the system. This doesn't necessarily matter as long as whatever the weakest link in the system is can provide satisfactory performance.
Click to expand...
My screen is 1080 60hz
Will be playing games like gtav, pubg, lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top