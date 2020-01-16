Bose is closing ALL retail stores in US, Australia, Europe and Japan

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by Eshelmen, Jan 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM.

  1. Jan 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM #1
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,475
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    I thought they were doing doing pretty well in general. Maybe their retail stores are just not doing any sales, and were resulting in demo purposes only.

    Link
    "Bose plans to close its entire retail store footprint in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. The company announced the decision earlier today and pointed to the fact that its headphones, speakers, and other products “are increasingly purchased through e-commerce” as the reasoning. Hundreds of employees will be laid off as a result.

    Bose opened its first physical retail store in 1993 and currently has locations in many shopping centers and the remaining malls scattered across the US. The stores are used to showcase the company’s product lineup, which has grown beyond Bose’s signature noise-canceling headphones in recent years to include smart speakers and sunglasses that double as earbuds. There are often similar demo areas at retailers like Best Buy, though Bose has plenty of competition to worry about in that environment.

    The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company is privately held and is not revealing exactly how many workers are being impacted by its decision to pull out of physical retail.

    “Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test, and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” said Colette Burke, Bose’s vice president of global sales. “At the time, it was a radical idea, but we focused on what our customers needed, and where they needed it — and we’re doing the same thing now.”

    Bose is shuttering its retail presence in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia “over the next few months.” That adds up to a total of 119 stores, according to a spokesperson. “In other parts of the world, Bose stores will remain open, including approximately 130 stores located in Greater China and the United Arab Emirates; and additional stores in India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea,” the company told The Verge by email.

    Bose says it’s offering outplacement assistance and severance to employees that are being laid off. The company’s full statement is below:

    Given the dramatic shift to online shopping in specific markets, Bose plans to close its remaining 119 retail stores across North America, Europe, Japan and Australia over the next several months. In other parts of the world, Bose stores will remain open, including approximately 130 stores located in Greater China and the United Arab Emirates; and additional stores in India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea.

    In 1993, Bose opened its first store in the United States to provide personal, private demonstrations for Wave music systems and Lifestyle home theater systems. As smartphones changed the industry, the company’s focus turned to mobile, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi solutions. Today, Bose noise-cancelling headphones, truly wireless sport earbuds, portable speakers, and smart speakers are increasingly purchased through e-commerce, including Bose.com; and Bose is a larger multi-national company, with a localized mix of channels tailored for a country or region.

    “Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test, and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” said Colette Burke, vice president of Global Sales, Bose Corporation. “At the time, it was a radical idea, but we focused on what our customers needed, and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same thing now. It’s still difficult, because the decision impacts some of our amazing store teams who make us proud every day. They take care of every person who walks through our doors – whether that’s helping with a problem, giving expert advice, or just letting someone take a break and listen to great music. Over the years, they’ve set the standard for customer service. And everyone at Bose is grateful.”

    Bose will be offering outplacement assistance and severance to affected employees. Additional details, including the number of employees affected, will remain private."
     
    Last edited: Jan 16, 2020 at 3:06 PM
    Eshelmen, Jan 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM
    Eshelmen, Jan 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 16, 2020 at 2:59 PM #2
    YeuEmMaiMai

    YeuEmMaiMai [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    16,195
    Joined:
    Jun 11, 2004
    RIP?
     
    YeuEmMaiMai, Jan 16, 2020 at 2:59 PM
    YeuEmMaiMai, Jan 16, 2020 at 2:59 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM #3
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,475
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004

    Maybe, maybe not.

    They'll be saving a ton of money though by having only third parties sell their products. Best Buy and Amazon alone must sell a bunch of their stuff. Hopefully their contract with them sticks.

    Those mall stores must have been super expensive to maintain.
     
    Eshelmen, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM
    Eshelmen, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM
    #3
    YeuEmMaiMai likes this.
  4. Jan 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM #4
    Darunion

    Darunion 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,842
    Joined:
    Oct 6, 2010
    When i was in highschool in the late 90s, bose stuff was cool to have. I think people have finally caught on that they are just overpriced under-performing speakers.

    Now consumers are fully informed and buy only quality not hype.
     
    Darunion, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM
    Darunion, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM
    #4
    N4CR and YeuEmMaiMai like this.
  5. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM #5
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,838
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006
    Bose has retail stores?
     
    defaultluser, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM
    defaultluser, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM
    #5
    Snowdog likes this.
  6. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM #6
    kamxam

    kamxam [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,559
    Joined:
    Mar 2, 2005
    B.O.S.E. = Buy Other Sound Equipment?
     
    kamxam, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM
    kamxam, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM
    #6
    Comixbooks and Master_shake_ like this.
  7. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM #7
    dgz

    dgz [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,579
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2010
    Now, you listen here, Missy. Computers may be twice as fast as they were in 1973, but your consumer is as drunk and stupid as ever.
     
    dgz, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM
    dgz, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM
    #7
    Darunion likes this.
  8. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM #8
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,838
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006

    This is true, but Apple gave them the end-around by buying Beats, and selling them in Apple Store.

    Nobody goes to Bose for headsets anymore - you have competitors at every other store imaginable.

    There are tons of shitty speakers on places like Amazon that you can get for way cheaper thna Bose HT set. What else are they going to sell you in that store?

    How did they survive this long? Did they start carrying other products :D
     
    defaultluser, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM
    defaultluser, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM
    #8
  9. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM #9
    dvsman

    dvsman 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,024
    Joined:
    Dec 2, 2009
    Also I don't think they ever had any sales. The only things ever discounted were refurbs and way older models.

    I'm surprised it took this long for them to get out of the retail business.
     
    dvsman, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM
    dvsman, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM
    #9
  10. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM #10
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,602
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Bose has some good products, but they seem few and far between. Probably one of the most overrated and overpriced electronics manufacturers ever.
     
    Mega6, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM
    Mega6, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM
    #10
  11. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM #11
    Master_shake_

    Master_shake_ [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,391
    Joined:
    Apr 9, 2012
    no highs no lows it must be Bose
     
    Master_shake_, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM
    Master_shake_, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM
    #11
  12. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM #12
    Aix.

    Aix. [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,797
    Joined:
    Sep 30, 2010
    As Bose is generally regarded as a "high-end" brand by the average consumer, I've only ever really seen their stores in upscale malls and other areas that probably cost a small fortune in rent.

    I'm not sure I would agree that they are under-performing speakers - I don't think I've ever disliked a Bose speaker that I've heard - it's just that once you've decided you will spend a Bose-level of money on sound equipment you can easily research your way into better products in the same range or equal products for a better value. I.E. Bose Lifestyle vs Sonos, Bose Quiet Comfort vs Sony WH-1000XM, etc.
     
    Aix., Jan 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM
    Aix., Jan 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM
    #12
    Eshelmen likes this.
  13. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM #13
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,311
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    We have a small as Bose section at Walmart like two different sets of 300.00 headphones I dont think many people would buy them because the skullcandies and MDR Sonys are right next to them.
     
    Comixbooks, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM
    Comixbooks, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM
    #13
  14. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM #14
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,602
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    The "average consumer" thinks a soundbar adds high-fidelity to their tv.
     
    Mega6, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM
    Mega6, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM
    #14
  15. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM #15
    Darunion

    Darunion 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,842
    Joined:
    Oct 6, 2010
    haha!

    Beats just replaced bose, except in like smoothie bars, they always seem to have bose speakers in there.
     
    Darunion, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM
    Darunion, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM
    #15
  16. Jan 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM #16
    Lakados

    Lakados [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,814
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2014
    Bose is doing well as a whole but their retail stores are pretty useless, their online storefront supposedly is doing just fine and I would imagine that with rent going up in their very visible locations there just isn't a cost incentive to keep them going. People who are in the market for audio equipment know the Bose name and while they could often come down to the stores to try say a set of headphones most people are far more likely to just check a youtube review or 3 instead.
     
    Lakados, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM
    Lakados, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM
    #16
  17. Jan 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM #17
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    8,178
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2010
    Bose im sorry.... but..... Sonos is superior in the home and your headphones are not that great compared to others. Sennheiser has better sound cancellation and my Kicker system in my car sounds better than your fancy ferarri speakers. Though I do absolutely like my old qc25s. I find that closed cans just cannit hold a candle to the quality of open back huge sound stage amolified magnetc planars for the same price roughly
     
    tangoseal, Jan 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM
    tangoseal, Jan 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM
    #17