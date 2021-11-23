Question for you all out there. I have never been an "audiophile" by any stretch, but I do appreciate good sound. The main thing is my hearing is mediocre. I have had a Bose Companion 5 on my computer for what seems like 10 years now. I have run my headphones out of them for a long time but I am tired of all the wires...



Is there a good solution for around the ear cans and a USB sound solution? I was seeing some chatter about that Creative Super XFi but I am an audio newb and was hoping you could give me some pointers.



I use wireless cans at work but at home I prefer wired cans.