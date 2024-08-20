Borderlands 4

Rev. Night said: The timing on this is kinda desperate. They really really want to wash the stain of the movie off. Click to expand...

Derangel said: I kind of disagree. 1 has the most consistent style but the gameplay honestly hasn't aged super well. 2 is still incredibly fun and replayable, more so than any other game in the series. Arguably, BL2 is still among the best looter shooters ever made.

Doubt it. BL3 came out in 2019. That would be 6 years between mainline entries. Tina's Wonderlands is a moderate sized spin off that is largely the same, that released around 2 years ago. Makes sense really.BL1 was the best given the time it came out, IMO. It had the most interesting map and music. I found the map areas to overall be more unique. BL2 did have a better story but even then, the story is not quite a selling point with these games. But if you go back to BL1 it plays a lot more clunky with movement. Even BL2 feels similar when put up against BL3, which plays the best when it comes to movement. But the story wasn't as good and it is getting a bit stale I suppose.I actually put down BL2 two times before finishing it. The Pre-Sequel I played after BL3 as I hated it up front. Fell through the map a few times and I gave up. Came back when it went free on Epic, was okay.BL4, well I'll play it eventually. These aren't my favorite games and I find they get a bit repetitive and the humor often falls flat, but they're okay.