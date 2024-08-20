  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Borderlands 4

The timing on this is kinda desperate. They really really want to wash the stain of the movie off.
 
Never played 3 or the Wonderlands... I tried with the pre sequel but just couldn't stomach it. Borderlands 2 was great though. I hope it goes back to that...
 
Hope the Graphics are still Comic Book Outlined or use containing lines still but wouldn't mind a design change.
Borderlands 1 still was the best of them all because it wasn't all slick and modern looking. Desolation is what Borderlands 4 need to bring back and less digital puke.

Remember Boneyard Junction dlc with General Knox's armory frozen in time that was the best feeling.
 
Comixbooks said:
Hope the Graphics are still Comic Book Outlined or use containing lines
Borderlands 1 still was the best of them all because it wasn't all slick and modern looking.
I kind of disagree. 1 has the most consistent style but the gameplay honestly hasn’t aged super well. 2 is still incredibly fun and replayable, more so than any other game in the series. Arguably, BL2 is still among the best looter shooters ever made.
 
I liked BL2 he co-op was good but some parts were forgettable. I liked PsyX partial effects but the spam of Robots was kinda annoying. The level design was too constrained maybe because of console limitations.

The DLC was pretty cool for BL2 Torgue's dlc was one of the better ones.

Raytracing would be really cool to see in Boderland 4 I'm not sure if Wonderlands had it or if Gearbox updated it. Googled it Borderlands is a AMD game so whatver AMD raytracing is called they'll use that instead.
 
Comixbooks said:
I liked BL2 he co-op was good but some parts were forgettable. I liked PsyX partial effects but the spam of Robots was kinda annoying. The level design was too constrained maybe because of console limitations.

The DLC was pretty cool for BL2 Torgue's dlc was one of the better ones.

Raytracing would be really cool to see in Boderland 4 I'm not sure if Wonderlands had it or if Gearbox updated it. Googled it Borderlands is a AMD game so whatver AMD raytracing is called they'll use that instead.
AMD raytracing is called......raytracing..lol
 
Rev. Night said:
The timing on this is kinda desperate. They really really want to wash the stain of the movie off.
Doubt it. BL3 came out in 2019. That would be 6 years between mainline entries. Tina's Wonderlands is a moderate sized spin off that is largely the same, that released around 2 years ago. Makes sense really.


Derangel said:
I kind of disagree. 1 has the most consistent style but the gameplay honestly hasn’t aged super well. 2 is still incredibly fun and replayable, more so than any other game in the series. Arguably, BL2 is still among the best looter shooters ever made.
BL1 was the best given the time it came out, IMO. It had the most interesting map and music. I found the map areas to overall be more unique. BL2 did have a better story but even then, the story is not quite a selling point with these games. But if you go back to BL1 it plays a lot more clunky with movement. Even BL2 feels similar when put up against BL3, which plays the best when it comes to movement. But the story wasn't as good and it is getting a bit stale I suppose.

I actually put down BL2 two times before finishing it. The Pre-Sequel I played after BL3 as I hated it up front. Fell through the map a few times and I gave up. Came back when it went free on Epic, was okay.

BL4, well I'll play it eventually. These aren't my favorite games and I find they get a bit repetitive and the humor often falls flat, but they're okay.
 
Tim Sweeny mentioned they are getting away from exclusivity deals. I can see it becoming less common. But BL3 was quite successful as was, so if any studio were to keep doing it I assumed it would be Gearbox. But they did get bought out as well so I suppose putting it Steam on day 1 makes more sense.
 
I might have enjoyed TTW more than BL3 tbh, pre sequel is the only one I couldn’t get through and the first one is still my favorite. I tend to have enough fun to hop on in, hopefully this one doesn’t disappoint.
 
Scoobydo2 said:
Never played 3 or the Wonderlands... I tried with the pre sequel but just couldn't stomach it. Borderlands 2 was great though. I hope it goes back to that...
I may be in the Minority here, but I enjoyed both Wonderland and B3. I'm not really into playing a shooter game and caring about story. That's like watching John Wick for the romance. Doesn't make sense.

I will say, graphically speaking, B3 is gorgeous and has loads of new things to do versus B1 and 2. Never played the prequel.
 
Screenshot_20240822-002833.png

LOL is this David Copperfield? He aged well.
 
Eshelmen said:
I may be in the Minority here, but I enjoyed both Wonderland and B3. I'm not really into playing a shooter game and caring about story. That's like watching John Wick for the romance. Doesn't make sense.

I will say, graphically speaking, B3 is gorgeous and has loads of new things to do versus B1 and 2. Never played the prequel.
Wonderland was fun High co-op Raids were Great. I teamed up with some Uber level Hackers a few times got some Great Gear.
 
I've had a good time with all the Borderlands games, but I'd say 2 is my favorite of the bunch. It felt the most polished out of the gate. With 3, they kept introducing powerful new weapons only to nerf them into the ground each time. By the end of the DLCs they wanted to get away from that, so the new drops just sucked.
 
2 was my favorite but I enjoyed 3. The subwoofer battle boss in 3 was my favorite bad guy fight. Good music and effects. I skipped Wonderland as I can't stand Tiny Tina. I'll try BL4 once polished and on sale.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
2 was my favorite but I enjoyed 3. The subwoofer battle boss in 3 was my favorite bad guy fight. Good music and effects. I skipped Wonderland as I can't stand Tiny Tina. I'll try BL4 once polished and on sale.
Do you mean Mouthpiece? That was a pretty amazing fight. For me it's BL2>Pre>BL3>BL1. BL1 was great, but very unpolished and the gameplay feels terrible now. Handsome Jack is right up there with SHODAN and GLaDOS for best villain ever (I'm sure I'm forgetting someone), and I really liked seeing how Jack happened in the pre sequel, and the gameplay (low grav / O2) kept things interesting without being to much of a PITA.
 
DWolvin said:
Do you mean Mouthpiece? That was a pretty amazing fight. For me it's BL2>Pre>BL3>BL1. BL1 was great, but very unpolished and the gameplay feels terrible now. Handsome Jack is right up there with SHODAN and GLaDOS for best villain ever (I'm sure I'm forgetting someone), and I really liked seeing how Jack happened in the pre sequel, and the gameplay (low grav / O2) kept things interesting without being to much of a PITA.
Yup. I would never have remembered his name.

Fight Music

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKDNV8jqB8I
 
For fourth installment, I hope they tone down their attempts at "humor" and tone down the drops. In BL 3 the amount of drops was so insane that it was meaningless.
 
imsirovic5 said:
For fourth installment, I hope they tone down their attempts at "humor" and tone down the drops. In BL 3 the amount of drops was so insane that it was meaningless.
The humor has always been kind of lame. I almost never found it funny. I doubt they will change that because people will get offended too easily. So expect more "*bleeping* explosion *bleep* yeah" or "what would I do if breakfast burritos didn't exist?" (paraphrasing a line from one of the BL games) type of humor.
 
As if you didn't need another reason to not buy Borderlands 4, Jamie Marchi is writing the game. For those out of the loop, she has become infamous for absolutely ruining the English localizations of several anime series, completely changing the stories in some cases to insert outdated internet memes and personal leftist politics. On the other hand, she is the perfect fit for the kind of "humor" that has taken over the series 🙃

https://x.com/marchimark/status/1825964544507908176
https://nitter.poast.org/marchimark/status/1825964544507908176

1724360245052.png
 
Armenius said:
Maybe do something with that Duke Nukem IP he is squatting on.
Just let the IP die at this point. There’s really nowhere to take Duke. He was a 90s creation ripping lines from 80s action movies. Those kind of actions movies died out before the 2000s. What’s he going to quote now? Marvel movies? Even making it as a 90s throwback wouldn’t work super well because modern pop culture is basically filled with referential humor. It just doesn’t work anymore. You can’t really reinvent Duke without changing the character completely. At that point, why bother?
 
Derangel said:
Just let the IP die at this point. There’s really nowhere to take Duke. He was a 90s creation ripping lines from 80s action movies. Those kind of actions movies died out before the 2000s. What’s he going to quote now? Marvel movies? Even making it as a 90s throwback wouldn’t work super well because modern pop culture is basically filled with referential humor. It just doesn’t work anymore. You can’t really reinvent Duke without changing the character completely. At that point, why bother?
I asked AI what a modern day Duke Nukem would be like

🤣🤣
A "woke" Duke Nukem could be reimagined as "Duke Inclusivem," a character who champions social justice while maintaining his over-the-top bravado. He would use humor and satire to address contemporary issues like gender equality and environmentalism, flipping the original's toxic masculinity on its head. The gameplay might involve missions that promote awareness and allyship, with Duke delivering one-liners that reflect modern values, such as "Equal rights for all, or no rights at all!" This character could serve as both a parody of and a commentary on the evolution of gaming culture and societal norms
 
sharknice said:
I asked AI what a modern day Duke Nukem would be like

🤣🤣
A "woke" Duke Nukem could be reimagined as "Duke Inclusivem," a character who champions social justice while maintaining his over-the-top bravado. He would use humor and satire to address contemporary issues like gender equality and environmentalism, flipping the original's toxic masculinity on its head. The gameplay might involve missions that promote awareness and allyship, with Duke delivering one-liners that reflect modern values, such as "Equal rights for all, or no rights at all!" This character could serve as both a parody of and a commentary on the evolution of gaming culture and societal norms
https://mega64.com/doughuggem
 
Yeah make Duke Nukem Woke that would be funny as hell. Or making him Anti Woke
 
Eshelmen said:
I may be in the Minority here, but I enjoyed both Wonderland and B3. I'm not really into playing a shooter game and caring about story. That's like watching John Wick for the romance. Doesn't make sense.

I will say, graphically speaking, B3 is gorgeous and has loads of new things to do versus B1 and 2. Never played the prequel.
I never realy gotten into the first one, plays pretty cluncky, the respawns are annoying as hell and good guns are few and far between, don't think I ever found a usable assault rifle.

BL2 normal mode was great but harder modes were too much reliant on slagging and turned me off on that part of the game, never had a char remotely close to max level.

The pre sequel while not bad dragged along in the middle bit, the low grav stuff and oxygen stuff was fun for all of 5 minutes.

BL3 gameplay wise is imo the best of the bunch, story micht be less interesting to some but I like the dig on the livestreaming lifestyle, there are great guns for all weapon types so there is good stuff for everyone

Wonderlands had it's charm, bit too much reused small zones for random spawning encounters, would have liked to see some more diversity in enemies and a couple more vending machines in the larger levels
 
Denpepe said:
I never realy gotten into the first one, plays pretty cluncky, the respawns are annoying as hell and good guns are few and far between, don't think I ever found a usable assault rifle.

BL2 normal mode was great but harder modes were too much reliant on slagging and turned me off on that part of the game, never had a char remotely close to max level.

The pre sequel while not bad dragged along in the middle bit, the low grav stuff and oxygen stuff was fun for all of 5 minutes.

BL3 gameplay wise is imo the best of the bunch, story micht be less interesting to some but I like the dig on the livestreaming lifestyle, there are great guns for all weapon types so there is good stuff for everyone

Wonderlands had it's charm, bit too much reused small zones for random spawning encounters, would have liked to see some more diversity in enemies and a couple more vending machines in the larger levels
I will say with Wonderland - pistols were IMHO, the best weapon class in the game. Once I found a great pistol, I very rarely used anything else.
 
