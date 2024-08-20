Borderlands 4

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Hope the Graphics are still Comic Book Outlined or use containing lines
Borderlands 1 still was the best of them all because it wasn't all slick and modern looking.
AMD raytracing is called......raytracing..lolI liked BL2 he co-op was good but some parts were forgettable. I liked PsyX partial effects but the spam of Robots was kinda annoying. The level design was too constrained maybe because of console limitations.
The DLC was pretty cool for BL2 Torgue's dlc was one of the better ones.
Raytracing would be really cool to see in Boderland 4 I'm not sure if Wonderlands had it or if Gearbox updated it. Googled it Borderlands is a AMD game so whatver AMD raytracing is called they'll use that instead.
The timing on this is kinda desperate. They really really want to wash the stain of the movie off.
I kind of disagree. 1 has the most consistent style but the gameplay honestly hasn’t aged super well. 2 is still incredibly fun and replayable, more so than any other game in the series. Arguably, BL2 is still among the best looter shooters ever made.
I may be in the Minority here, but I enjoyed both Wonderland and B3. I'm not really into playing a shooter game and caring about story. That's like watching John Wick for the romance. Doesn't make sense.Never played 3 or the Wonderlands... I tried with the pre sequel but just couldn't stomach it. Borderlands 2 was great though. I hope it goes back to that...
Do you mean Mouthpiece? That was a pretty amazing fight. For me it's BL2>Pre>BL3>BL1. BL1 was great, but very unpolished and the gameplay feels terrible now. Handsome Jack is right up there with SHODAN and GLaDOS for best villain ever (I'm sure I'm forgetting someone), and I really liked seeing how Jack happened in the pre sequel, and the gameplay (low grav / O2) kept things interesting without being to much of a PITA.2 was my favorite but I enjoyed 3. The subwoofer battle boss in 3 was my favorite bad guy fight. Good music and effects. I skipped Wonderland as I can't stand Tiny Tina. I'll try BL4 once polished and on sale.
Yup. I would never have remembered his name.
Maybe do something with that Duke Nukem IP he is squatting on.I'd like to see Randy Pitchford try and create a new game not having to do with Borderlands
For fourth installment, I hope they tone down their attempts at "humor" and tone down the drops. In BL 3 the amount of drops was so insane that it was meaningless.
I asked AI what a modern day Duke Nukem would be likeJust let the IP die at this point. There’s really nowhere to take Duke. He was a 90s creation ripping lines from 80s action movies. Those kind of actions movies died out before the 2000s. What’s he going to quote now? Marvel movies? Even making it as a 90s throwback wouldn’t work super well because modern pop culture is basically filled with referential humor. It just doesn’t work anymore. You can’t really reinvent Duke without changing the character completely. At that point, why bother?
https://mega64.com/doughuggemI asked AI what a modern day Duke Nukem would be like
A "woke" Duke Nukem could be reimagined as "Duke Inclusivem," a character who champions social justice while maintaining his over-the-top bravado. He would use humor and satire to address contemporary issues like gender equality and environmentalism, flipping the original's toxic masculinity on its head. The gameplay might involve missions that promote awareness and allyship, with Duke delivering one-liners that reflect modern values, such as "Equal rights for all, or no rights at all!" This character could serve as both a parody of and a commentary on the evolution of gaming culture and societal norms
I will say with Wonderland - pistols were IMHO, the best weapon class in the game. Once I found a great pistol, I very rarely used anything else.I never realy gotten into the first one, plays pretty cluncky, the respawns are annoying as hell and good guns are few and far between, don't think I ever found a usable assault rifle.
BL2 normal mode was great but harder modes were too much reliant on slagging and turned me off on that part of the game, never had a char remotely close to max level.
The pre sequel while not bad dragged along in the middle bit, the low grav stuff and oxygen stuff was fun for all of 5 minutes.
BL3 gameplay wise is imo the best of the bunch, story micht be less interesting to some but I like the dig on the livestreaming lifestyle, there are great guns for all weapon types so there is good stuff for everyone
Wonderlands had it's charm, bit too much reused small zones for random spawning encounters, would have liked to see some more diversity in enemies and a couple more vending machines in the larger levels
Never played 3 or the Wonderlands... I tried with the pre sequel but just couldn't stomach it. Borderlands 2 was great though. I hope it goes back to that...