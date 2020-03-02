Boot up issue with ubermix.org (ubunto)

I selected this build because it is for my friend's 10yr old who is greatly enjoying a programming class at school using Scratch. Ubermix comes with a nice selection of software for geeky kids. It works perfectly fine.



BUT...if I add a 2nd unpartitioned hard drive to the pc, Ubermix hangs when loading. I've tried this with 2 different drives. I can install and run Ubermix just fine on these drives. But if I add a 2nd drive, Ubermix just hangs when loading.



It is just one of those weird unique builds I don't expect to find an answer for. Latest build came out this year, but there hasn't been anyone on their support forums in years. I am not a Linux specialist in any way. If I can find an easy fix, then great! If not, eh. I'd like to at least know how possible it is to create a build configured to hate additional drives added to the system.