Boinc Games Sprint starts tonight

If you haven't signed up and had your CPID verified, come and do so. If you are running Boinc projects for [H] then might as well register at BG so your work counts toward the team and individual stats.
We have a lot of Primegrid crunching but only a few users registered at BG, so, only 1/4 of the teams work is being counted. All the work generated in the quarter from their listed projects counts toward the marathon numbers. So, if you are focusing on another project, great! you can participate, too.
You only have to register and verify your CPID once.
The first sprint is starting tonight. No word on the project yet.
Any of these projects could be selected. I'm hoping for the private GFN Server. I'm doing some work there now.
Only nine of us in here, so, far.
