BOINC Games- Live for Alpha Testing

pututu
[H]ard DCOTM x2
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 2,087
Originally as posted in Anandtech DC forum on the BOINC Games alpha testing. Some of you may have already registered earlier on.
The person behind BOINC Games inception is none other than our ex-horde, Skillz
Some of you may be aware that there has been a project underway for some time by @Skillz (with assistance from the rest of the TeAm) to create a new BOINC competition called BOINC Games. This is a brand new competition that is unlike any other, and will run year round. It aims to be a fun and fair competition that all participants and teams are welcome to join. There are some unique things about BOINC Games that should keep things fun and interesting-
1. Each user needs to register and when registering has to change their BOINC name on a single project to a randomly generated string. This allows BOINC Games to validate that the person that registered is the owner of that BOINC account. This also means that it requires active participation from team members that want to be a part of BOINC Games.
2. The teams on BOINC Games are not associated in any way with your actual BOINC team affiliation. This will allow people to create sub teams or join up with other teams, etc. without actually changing the BOINC team affiliation. This change can only happen once per year, though, to avoid team hopping during the competition.
3. There will be practice sprints to ensure that all projects that are used for sprints are capable of running them.
Please join us for alpha testing BOINC Games by registering at the following link - https://www.boincgames.com/register.php You will need your cross project identifier when registering, which can be found on any BOINC project by logging in, going to 'Your Account' --> Computing --> Cross project statistics and it will be listed there. If you have any questions please post here, and if members from any other teams see this post please feel free to join us in alpha testing.
1. Each user needs to register and when registering has to change their BOINC name on a single project to a randomly generated string. This allows BOINC Games to validate that the person that registered is the owner of that BOINC account. This also means that it requires active participation from team members that want to be a part of BOINC Games.
2. The teams on BOINC Games are not associated in any way with your actual BOINC team affiliation. This will allow people to create sub teams or join up with other teams, etc. without actually changing the BOINC team affiliation. This change can only happen once per year, though, to avoid team hopping during the competition.
3. There will be practice sprints to ensure that all projects that are used for sprints are capable of running them.
Please join us for alpha testing BOINC Games by registering at the following link - https://www.boincgames.com/register.php You will need your cross project identifier when registering, which can be found on any BOINC project by logging in, going to 'Your Account' --> Computing --> Cross project statistics and it will be listed there. If you have any questions please post here, and if members from any other teams see this post please feel free to join us in alpha testing.