Bluetooth Pairing Never tried this before

I've been listing to AM Radio for like 22 FM before so I picked up a 100.00 Sony Boombox for 40.00 on eBay little did I know the AM reception is bad on it depending on the Station which is 31 miles away. Enter Bluetooth. I never used it before in my life so I have two speaker sets Katana V2 and Edifier that oth accept it which took me a while to figure out how to link my Cellphone stream they both sound nicer than my 1999 Aiwa which went out the window out the early 2000s no longer make nice AM sound systems just FM.



I'm wondering how much Data usage will be used if I have a stream going for 24 hours with a Radio Bluetooth stream cause I have a Data Cap.