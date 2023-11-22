Bluetooth headsets for use with Windows that don't suck?

At my last job we had Surface Laptops and Surface accessories. Mice, keyboards, headsets you name it and they all played nice with each other. Including the uber expensive Surface headset.

At the new place we use Dell's, which as far as I know have the exact same Intel WiFi/Bluetooth adapters but I cannot get a single bluetooth headset/ear bud combo to work long term. They all eventually need to be disconnected and re-paired to work properly.

Am I doing something wrong?

I've tried a JBL headset, Razer earbuds, generic earbuds.

Anyone have a bluetooth headset they swear by in Windows that doesn't misbehave at the worst possible time?
 
Any bt headset or inear worth its money comes in 2 versions: teams and open standard (has a special name i cant recall). Usually there is consensus in the company which one to use.
Since you want stability simply choose one with its own usb dongle.
Jabra, if its only for work.

For reviews YT: call one inc
 
