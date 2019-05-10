Blood: Fresh Supply

Nightdive Studios is back with another classic release on their versatile KEX engine with the original Blood. The game is available on both Steam and GOG with working multiplayer. Unfortunately there is no cross platform play between both versions. On the plus side the developer states that mods for the original game will work with this version.

Originally released in 1997, Blood is a First-Person Shooter that helped redefine the genre and introduced many elements now accepted as commonplace. In the original and the updated Blood: Fresh Supply, players jump into the boots of undead gunslinger Caleb as he seeks revenge against the dark god Chernobog. Caleb’s arsenal features a mix of standard and occult weaponry, which he uses to devastating and gore-filled effect. In the game, players visit a terrifying world populated by hordes of bloodthirsty fiends – including cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds, and an unholy host of other terrors.

Now with Nightdive's KEX engine to achieve the following:

-Vulkan, DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3.2 support, play with unlocked frame rates!
-Antialiasing, Ambient Occlusion, V-sync and Interpolation support
-Support for high resolutions including 4K monitors
-Fully customizable keyboard and controller pad support
-Extended modding support, including support for already existing mods
-Completely rewritten netcode supports up to 8 players:
-Play online in co-operative mode, kill each other in “Bloodbath” or split the difference in classic 4v4 team-based “Capture The Flag” mayhem
-Battle it out in local split-screen action
-Roll your own soundtrack with full CD and MIDI music support
-Look fully up and down with a new 3D view, or stick with the classic BUILD-engine style!



I downloaded this a few times off Warez sites back in the day in 1997 shareware version. I really like those choppy graphics. Games today are just super smooth and they don't have those animations that are clunky and skip stuff while animating in front of you.
 
Comixbooks said:
I downloaded this a few times off Warez sites back in the day in 1997 shareware version. I really like those choppy graphics games today are just super smooth and they don't have those animations that are clunky and skip stuff while animating in front of you.
Never change, Comix.
 
I was so happy to just install it and it was ready to play without adding countless mods just to get it to run right. Best $5 ever spent...on a Thursday afternoon while pooping.
 
I had seen it on GOG the other day, but didn't see a Steam link so I thought it might be exclusive to GOG. Now I see that it is indeed on Steam as well. Good old Nightdive Studios. Their modern-port+remasters have turned out really damn well so far. Too bad no one can figure out the rights situation with NOLF because Nightdive really wanted to do it, and I really wanted them to do it.
 
DrezKill said:
I had seen it on GOG the other day, but didn't see a Steam link so I thought it might be exclusive to GOG. Now I see that it is indeed on Steam as well. Good old Nightdive Studios. Their modern-port+remasters have turned out really damn well so far. Too bad no one can figure out the rights situation with NOLF because Nightdive really wanted to do it, and I really wanted them to do it.
I love how the game is up for download solely to goat someone into figuring out the rights situation.
 
This is cool, but they need to like...finish the System Shock remake. It's already like a year and a half overdue.
 
Krenum said:
This game is awesome! What other game can you kill enemies with Voodoo Doll and light them on fire with a can of propellant! Good stuff!

I hope someone does Hexen & Hexen II next :)
Amid Evil is the "spiritual successor".
 
DOS version now included

Now, like the GOG version, the Steam version of Fresh Supply includes the original DOS version of One Unit Whole Blood. The DOS version has also been added as a launch option. Very nice little update. I tend to alternative between using the Raze source port and the DOS version, which still feels more authentic in some ways.
 
