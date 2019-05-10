Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 40,061
Nightdive Studios is back with another classic release on their versatile KEX engine with the original Blood. The game is available on both Steam and GOG with working multiplayer. Unfortunately there is no cross platform play between both versions. On the plus side the developer states that mods for the original game will work with this version.
Originally released in 1997, Blood is a First-Person Shooter that helped redefine the genre and introduced many elements now accepted as commonplace. In the original and the updated Blood: Fresh Supply, players jump into the boots of undead gunslinger Caleb as he seeks revenge against the dark god Chernobog. Caleb’s arsenal features a mix of standard and occult weaponry, which he uses to devastating and gore-filled effect. In the game, players visit a terrifying world populated by hordes of bloodthirsty fiends – including cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds, and an unholy host of other terrors.
Now with Nightdive's KEX engine to achieve the following:
-Vulkan, DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3.2 support, play with unlocked frame rates!
-Antialiasing, Ambient Occlusion, V-sync and Interpolation support
-Support for high resolutions including 4K monitors
-Fully customizable keyboard and controller pad support
-Extended modding support, including support for already existing mods
-Completely rewritten netcode supports up to 8 players:
-Play online in co-operative mode, kill each other in “Bloodbath” or split the difference in classic 4v4 team-based “Capture The Flag” mayhem
-Battle it out in local split-screen action
-Roll your own soundtrack with full CD and MIDI music support
-Look fully up and down with a new 3D view, or stick with the classic BUILD-engine style!
https://www.gog.com/game/blood_fresh_supply
Originally released in 1997, Blood is a First-Person Shooter that helped redefine the genre and introduced many elements now accepted as commonplace. In the original and the updated Blood: Fresh Supply, players jump into the boots of undead gunslinger Caleb as he seeks revenge against the dark god Chernobog. Caleb’s arsenal features a mix of standard and occult weaponry, which he uses to devastating and gore-filled effect. In the game, players visit a terrifying world populated by hordes of bloodthirsty fiends – including cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds, and an unholy host of other terrors.
Now with Nightdive's KEX engine to achieve the following:
-Vulkan, DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3.2 support, play with unlocked frame rates!
-Antialiasing, Ambient Occlusion, V-sync and Interpolation support
-Support for high resolutions including 4K monitors
-Fully customizable keyboard and controller pad support
-Extended modding support, including support for already existing mods
-Completely rewritten netcode supports up to 8 players:
-Play online in co-operative mode, kill each other in “Bloodbath” or split the difference in classic 4v4 team-based “Capture The Flag” mayhem
-Battle it out in local split-screen action
-Roll your own soundtrack with full CD and MIDI music support
-Look fully up and down with a new 3D view, or stick with the classic BUILD-engine style!
https://www.gog.com/game/blood_fresh_supply