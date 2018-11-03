Blizzard Faces Hellish Backlash after BlizzCon Diablo Mobile Reveal

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,003
Blizzard ended this year’s BlizzCon by announcing a Diablo game for mobile devices, and fans seem pretty upset about it. According to Eurogamer, there is a huge backlash on social media regarding “Diablo Immortal,” which was developed in partnership with Chinese video game company NetEase. One fan called it an "an out of season April Fools' joke" during the announcement’s Q&A session, while others can’t believe a mobile game was used to finish off the expensive convention.
r/diablo is currently packed with comments from angry Diablo fans who are hitting out at Blizzard over the existence of Diablo Immortal and the nature of its reveal. Some have accused the game of being a "reskin" of another NetEase mobile game called Crusaders of Light. On YouTube, Blizzard's official cinematic trailer for Diablo Immortal has been "disliked" 184,000 times at the time of publication (expect this number to rise).
r/diablo is currently packed with comments from angry Diablo fans who are hitting out at Blizzard over the existence of Diablo Immortal and the nature of its reveal. Some have accused the game of being a "reskin" of another NetEase mobile game called Crusaders of Light. On YouTube, Blizzard's official cinematic trailer for Diablo Immortal has been "disliked" 184,000 times at the time of publication (expect this number to rise).