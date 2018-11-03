Blizzard Faces Hellish Backlash after BlizzCon Diablo Mobile Reveal

On the one hand, it's nice to see quality games for mobile. I mean, the ratio of bad to good games on any platform has always been high, but mobile is a trashfire compared to even a common ratio.



From a purely business perspective, it's best to focus on "the hook" and expand your market to keep that momentum going. Porting to a highly accessible and rising platform will increase the number of potentials.



On the other hand, the Blizzard fanboy audience is clearly annoyed to see their favourite developer spreading their resources into expanding the scope of their market instead of further developing a particular title they love to meet expectation. I've seen it many times in recent years (especially in the indie game field) where a potentially awesome game remains broken for years while the developers run a mad dash porting to all the platforms they can (e.g. Minecraft, Kerbal Space Program, Ark etc). Obviously, it's way more profitable to do this than to actually improve a game, and that last 10% of game scope takes 90% of the time to implement -- which could be considered a waste since _that_ target market is already hooked.



I look forward to the day that Star Citizen follows this lead. XD