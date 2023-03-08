Blank screen with 4090 when UEFI enabled

russnuck

Hard DC'er of the Month January 2023
Joined
Mar 25, 2005
Messages
1,054
Yes, I know there is a vBIOS udpate and it is applied to my 4090. I figured I'd ask anyways...

Anyone having issues with blank screens with UEFI turned on? Just some of the wackyness.
  1. To get into the BIOS I'd have to boot into Windows and then restart.
  2. The BIOS flash utility wouldn't display on screen. I had to swap in a RX470 to flash the BIOS.
  3. Sometimes I'd lose signal when switching KVM sources. Only restarting would fix the issue.
  4. This was 100% reproducable if I was in something other than Windows (memtest boot, BIOS, Linux on occasion)
For reference. I am using an MSI x570 Gaming Plus with the latest BIOS revision. Switching to CSM seems to have fixed the issues 100%
 
Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,826
Sure its an Nvidia card? j/k

To ensure compatibility with certain UEFI SBIOSes, an update to the NVIDIA GPU firmware may be required. Without the update, graphics cards in certain motherboards that are in UEFI mode could experience blank screens on boot until the OS loads. This update should only be applied if blank screens are occurring on boot.

Click here to download the NVIDIA GPU UEFI Firmware Update Tool v1.2.

The NVIDIA GPU Firmware Update Tool will detect whether the firmware update is needed, and if needed, will give the user the option to update it.

If you are currently experiencing a blank screen, please try one of the following workarounds in order to run the tool:
  • Ensure you are using the latest SBIOS from your motherboard vendor
  • Change boot mode from UEFI to Legacy/CSM
  • Boot using an alternate graphics source (secondary card or integrated graphics)
  • After powering on your system, wait for your operating system to load with the graphics driver installed

Once you have the tool downloaded, please run the tool and follow the on-screen instructions. Ensure all apps are closed before running the tool and make sure no OS updates are pending in the background. This tool can be used with Founders Edition as well as partner cards.

Applicable Products
GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080
 
Last edited:
