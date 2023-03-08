Blank screen with 4090 when UEFI enabled

To get into the BIOS I'd have to boot into Windows and then restart. The BIOS flash utility wouldn't display on screen. I had to swap in a RX470 to flash the BIOS. Sometimes I'd lose signal when switching KVM sources. Only restarting would fix the issue. This was 100% reproducable if I was in something other than Windows (memtest boot, BIOS, Linux on occasion)

Yes, I know there is a vBIOS udpate and it is applied to my 4090. I figured I'd ask anyways...Anyone having issues with blank screens with UEFI turned on? Just some of the wackyness.For reference. I am using an MSI x570 Gaming Plus with the latest BIOS revision. Switching to CSM seems to have fixed the issues 100%