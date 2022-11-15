Bitlocker - Windows 10 - Admin Account - How to

Hi,

I used to have a laptop from my company and, as you know, my user profile did not allow me to install apps as I was not the admin. I had managed to many my user an administrator and I was happy with it.

Now, my company gave me a new machine (Acer Spin 3) and I want to do the same. Unfortunately, the hard drive is encrypted by bitlocker and as you can imagine I do not know the key.

My main goal is to make my user an administrator of the machine only.

I have tried to boot with Sergei Strelec's boot image but I can not access the encrypted drive.

Does anyone have any idea how to achieve what I want to do?

Thanks
 
not that i know of and that is the point. it is the company's machine after all...
 
pendragon1 said:
not that i know of and that is the point. it is the company's machine after all...
Yes, I know and I know. The only thing I want to do is to install a different email client and cloud storage app.

I thought of taking an image of the drive using macrium and then restoring it on a VMWare virtual machine.

Would that transfer the encryption as well? I woudl have thought so if macrium uses byte-to-byte copying mechanism.
 
ive run into it before where you have to feed the key to unlock the clone. have you ever asked them to vet the apps you want? we have a process to access "unsupported" apps, where you get approval but dont expect any help with it.
 
pendragon1 said:
ive run into it before where you have to feed the key to unlock the clone.
I see. Well, I shouldn't complain though. That's what an encryption scheme should do o_O
pendragon1 said:
have you ever asked them to vet the apps you want? we have a process to access "unsupported" apps, where you get approval but dont expect any help with it.
Yes, they said they do not support them so they do not install them on any machine although I explained that I do not need any support.
 
probably not much you can do then and yeah its working the way its intended, unfortunately. at least to my knowledge, someone might correct me...
 
