Bitlocker - Windows 10 - Admin Account - How to

Hi,



I used to have a laptop from my company and, as you know, my user profile did not allow me to install apps as I was not the admin. I had managed to many my user an administrator and I was happy with it.



Now, my company gave me a new machine (Acer Spin 3) and I want to do the same. Unfortunately, the hard drive is encrypted by bitlocker and as you can imagine I do not know the key.



My main goal is to make my user an administrator of the machine only.



I have tried to boot with Sergei Strelec's boot image but I can not access the encrypted drive.



Does anyone have any idea how to achieve what I want to do?



Thanks