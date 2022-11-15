Bitlocker - Windows 10 - Admin Account - How to

Hi,
I used to have a laptop from my company and, as you know, my user profile did not allow me to install apps as I was not the admin. I had managed to many my user an administrator and I was happy with it.
Now, my company gave me a new machine (Acer Spin 3) and I want to do the same. Unfortunately, the hard drive is encrypted by bitlocker and as you can imagine I do not know the key.
My main goal is to make my user an administrator of the machine only.
I have tried to boot with Sergei Strelec's boot image but I can not access the encrypted drive.
Does anyone have any idea how to achieve what I want to do?
Thanks
I used to have a laptop from my company and, as you know, my user profile did not allow me to install apps as I was not the admin. I had managed to many my user an administrator and I was happy with it.
Now, my company gave me a new machine (Acer Spin 3) and I want to do the same. Unfortunately, the hard drive is encrypted by bitlocker and as you can imagine I do not know the key.
My main goal is to make my user an administrator of the machine only.
I have tried to boot with Sergei Strelec's boot image but I can not access the encrypted drive.
Does anyone have any idea how to achieve what I want to do?
Thanks