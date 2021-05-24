Bitcoin value cut in half as cryptocurrencies tumble in weekend slide 05-24-2021

HAL_404
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 1,089
and the slide downhill continues. Note in the article how China is cracking down on cryptocurrency in it's Country and that the US is going to be doing the same soon:
"Prices began to tumble last week as the US and China signaled potential crypto crackdowns" (from the same article)
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/bitcoin-dogecoin-ethereum-prices-tumble-in-weekend-slide
