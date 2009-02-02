Bit-HDTV invites

sumofatguy
Invite giveaways now forbidden. Sorry
The last one was closed and I'm not sure why... If there's something wrong with posting these invites please let me know and I'll gladly stop.
Anyone that didnt make it, try using news servers they offer a more consistent bandwidth
Also, I thought that news servers charge a monthly premium yes?
I'm not looking for anything in return, but I wouldn't refuse an hd-bits.org invite if you had one just lying around taking up space
By the way, HDBits has disabled invites being sent out and has been for a couple months now. Kind of a drag but apparently people were selling the invites. Love my HDBits though, one of my fave sites. Such high quality internal releases.
Since Eureka left, the amount of releases/leechers really went downhill. The staff didn't realize how important the freeleech was to driving the site.