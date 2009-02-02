Bit-HDTV invites

all gone again. sorry for those who didn't get one, I sent them out in order of receiving the PM
 
Sorry for newb question. What is a Bit-HDTV invite? Have something to do with torrents? My google search gave me mixed results.
 
Anyone that didnt make it, try using news servers they offer a more consistent bandwidth
 
Morphes said:
Anyone that didnt make it, try using news servers they offer a more consistent bandwidth
I'm not sure what bandwidth really means, but I think it's got to do with download speeds, and Bit-HDTV has pretty consistent uploaders, most of the ratio's on the torrents are like 15-1. My UL.DL ratio finally broke 1.2 today ^^ love giving back, now it's time to get that tasty 1.5 Terabyte from dell :) Also, I thought that news servers charge a monthly premium yes?
 
yeah the servers are pay to use, but totally worth it. Constant download rate of 1.2MBps unlimited download rate (my cox cable is holding me back) I mean for $15 a month you get a never ending supply of constant bandwidth, plus it is way more secure than torrents IMO.
 
I'm not looking for anything in return, but I wouldn't refuse an hd-bits.org invite if you had one just lying around taking up space
By the way, HDBits has disabled invites being sent out and has been for a couple months now. Kind of a drag but apparently people were selling the invites. Love my HDBits though, one of my fave sites. Such high quality internal releases.
 
Gaiden133 said:
By the way, HDBits has disabled invites being sent out and has been for a couple months now. Kind of a drag but apparently people were selling the invites. Love my HDBits though, one of my fave sites. Such high quality internal releases.
They must of re-enabled them because my friend (he also has an [H] account) was able to get an invite from another [H] member. I forgot who though. It wasn't sumo though.
 
Seems like a nice site, but it also seems like with everyone trying to get their seed ratio up, there are less leechers, which makes it hard to get your seed ratio up.
 
Since Eureka left, the amount of releases/leechers really went downhill. The staff didn't realize how important the freeleech was to driving the site.
 
xdivenx said:
Since Eureka left, the amount of releases/leechers really went downhill. The staff didn't realize how important the freeleech was to driving the site.
They left? Sorry I've had my account there parked for a bit since I'm outta HDD space and need to reorganize some files.
 
Yeah, a big disagreement. I don't want to elaborate as its a private community and the details should stay there, but you can go on the forum and read about it.

They have a new tracker, awesome-hd.com
 
I love this site, thanks to a guy on here, I have an account there. :D

I will soon give some invites out myself when I have them available..
 
I'm out again, I'll post when i have more! sorry for those who didn't get one, better luck next time :)

yes, eureka is gone which has resulted in me downloaded less lately... its too bad, it gave bit-hdtv a bit of an edge over other hd trackers IMO
 
I'm trying to make good use of my account... thanks.

It took a while to figure out how to get the share ratio high... you can't just leave one torrent uploading forever like you can with open trackers. I got it above 2.0 for a bit but returned from a weekend away and now I'm back down to 1.8. It is nice how I often max out my 12 meg download connection... that rarely happens on torrents with open trackers unless I have 5-6 torrents running at the same time.
 
Missed out on the first two threads a while back. When one comes available, I'd really appreciate one. Thanks.
 
I have 5 more invites. please read OP, those who pm'd me already today, please pm your email if you really want an invite.

Share your invites here when you get some!
 
