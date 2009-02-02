Bit-HDTV invites

Morphes said: Anyone that didnt make it, try using news servers they offer a more consistent bandwidth Click to expand...

I'm not sure what bandwidth really means, but I think it's got to do with download speeds, and Bit-HDTV has pretty consistent uploaders, most of the ratio's on the torrents are like 15-1. My UL.DL ratio finally broke 1.2 today ^^ love giving back, now it's time to get that tasty 1.5 Terabyte from dellAlso, I thought that news servers charge a monthly premium yes?