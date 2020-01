I'd argue that post-Taken King, and especially Rise of Iron, Destiny gets the whole Destiny thing right. At least for the most part. There is a lot of room for improvement that I could see a company like Bioware expanding on but, my big worry about Bioware taking on that idea is gameplay. Bioware has never been strong in the gameplay department and the gameplay loop is something both Destiny and the Division do understand. The Division falls apart quicker due to the grind being bad and too many enemies being massive bullet sponges, but the devs still understood how to make weapons fun. ME: A is the best gameplay from a Bioware game, but even that is nowhere near where a game like this will have to be.

