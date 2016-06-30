BioShock: The Collection (remastered)

BioShock: The Collection; is a ‘remastered’ set of the three BioShock titles (only the first 2 games are remastered though) along with all DLC...PC will be getting this Collection digitally and those who already own BioShock, BioShock 2 and/or Minerva’s Den (BioShock 2 DLC) on Steam will have the option to upgrade to the newer versions for free...BioShock: Infinite isn’t getting any sort of remastering on PC, because 2K consider it recent enough to hold its own in the graphics and textures department...it is also noted that BioShock 2’s new version will not include the game’s original multiplayer mode...it arrives for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 13th...so the BioShock: Infinite DLC won't be available as a free upgrade?