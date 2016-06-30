BioShock: The Collection (remastered)

polonyc2

BioShock: The Collection; is a ‘remastered’ set of the three BioShock titles (only the first 2 games are remastered though) along with all DLC...PC will be getting this Collection digitally and those who already own BioShock, BioShock 2 and/or Minerva’s Den (BioShock 2 DLC) on Steam will have the option to upgrade to the newer versions for free...BioShock: Infinite isn’t getting any sort of remastering on PC, because 2K consider it recent enough to hold its own in the graphics and textures department...it is also noted that BioShock 2’s new version will not include the game’s original multiplayer mode...it arrives for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 13th...

Steam Community :: Group Announcements :: BioShock 2

so the BioShock: Infinite DLC won't be available as a free upgrade?

 
Ragenrok

Very cool, might put this on my Xmas list for the ps4 and give them a good play through again.
 
jolli

I'm glad to see it is free for those of us who already have all the games on Steam.

I really hope they do a good job, especially with the original.
 
horrorshow

Between the Bioshock 1 and Skyrim Remaster both being free, I'm a very happy man!
 
memnoch998

This looks like a great reason to play through the trilogy again, if the visual upgrade is worth it, not to mention it being a free upgrade for pc users. Stoked!
 
Solhokuten

Consoles get Bioshock Infinite remaster. I wonder what improvements it will have, "up to 60fps" the devs say (while looking at the ground :D)
 
Domingo

Pretty awesome as I already own the originals. My wife loved the first one, so this should probably be a good deal for her to grab.
 
MacLeod

Man I loved the first 2 games. Infinite was pretty good but haven't felt the need to play thru it again. I wish they'd cone out with a new one but under water again. The atmosphere in 1 and 2 due to them being under the ocean was amazing. It's one of the few games I spent almost as much time just wandering around looking at the scenery as I did playing.
 
Derangel

MacLeod said:
Man I loved the first 2 games. Infinite was pretty good but haven't felt the need to play thru it again. I wish they'd cone out with a new one but under water again. The atmosphere in 1 and 2 due to them being under the ocean was amazing. It's one of the few games I spent almost as much time just wandering around looking at the scenery as I did playing.
I really didn't get into Bioshock 2. Though I think I'll give it another shot when the remastered edition comes out. I think I might have been hoping for something that wasn't just Bioshock 1 again.
 
Monkey God

Sweet. Haven't replayed BS1 or 2 since I played them originally. Looking forward to getting the remastered version and playing again.
 
Krenum

Yeah, was just looking at an article on this last night. I am excite!

Currently playing through Bioshock Infinite for the first time. Amazing game.
 
Domingo

Infinite still looks good, so there's no real reason to tinker with it.
 
MacLeod

Derangel said:
I really didn't get into Bioshock 2. Though I think I'll give it another shot when the remastered edition comes out. I think I might have been hoping for something that wasn't just Bioshock 1 again.
Yeah it wasn't quite as good as 1 but it was still excellent I thought. I did like bring able to wield plasmid and weapons at the same time as opposed to having to switch between all the time.
 
polonyc2

I wish they included Infinite as a free upgrade for PC owners only because I don't own the Burial at Sea 2-part DLC
 
MavericK

I don't think they are doing anything to Infinite on the PC.

I might give Bioshock 2 another go with the remaster...I muddled my way through 1 not *too* long ago, but I don't really have much interest in playing through it again. Didn't get very far in 2, though.
 
Saturn_V

I remember the first Bioshock was initially terrible on widescreen resolutions. Hope it works in 21:9 now.
 
Domingo

In looking at little deeper, it doesn't sound like the games are one package on PC, either. They might sell it as one, but it reads as though the 3 games are separate and you simply get access to the updates if you own the old ones. Not that huge of deal, but I kinda liked the idea of a single package with all 3.
 
Bigbacon

where did it say anything about it being remastered? remastered I was thinking they would look a lot better in some way. I am talking in the video.
 
D

Bigbacon said:
where did it say anything about it being remastered? remastered I was thinking they would look a lot better in some way. I am talking in the video.
In the video itself it doesn't. It is in the first line of the description of the video though.
 
P

Bigbacon said:
where did it say anything about it being remastered? remastered I was thinking they would look a lot better in some way. I am talking in the video.
"The weapons, plasmids, levels, and character models that shocked you years ago have been reskinned and retextured to look better than ever"
 
Damar

The first game is still among my all time favorite games and I replay it at least once a year. I'm really looking forward to this, esp as a free upgrade.
 
P

Damar said:
The first game is still among my all time favorite games and I replay it at least once a year. I'm really looking forward to this, esp as a free upgrade.
I don't replay it every year but I agree that it's on my Top 5 all time favorite games list...the very definition of amazing story based gameplay...my first time playing the Fort Frolic level and I was blown away...I only have the disc version of BioShock 1 but yesterday bought the game during the Steam Sale for $2.71...I had to buy the BioShock Triple Pack, even though I already own the sequels on Steam, to get the game for that price as the standalone sale price was $3.99

BioShock 2 wasn't as great as the first game but also wasn't as bad as people make it seem...the Minerva's Den DLC was actually better then the base game
 
P

BioShock: The Collection Remastered Comparison Trailer (looks like console comparison)...

 
P

Has anyone heard what this is going to cost? I've long since gotten rid of my physical copies of Bioshock 1 and 2.
 
P

polonyc2

piratepress said:
Has anyone heard what this is going to cost? I've long since gotten rid of my physical copies of Bioshock 1 and 2.
f-r-e-e...if you already own the titles on Steam...

*I also had a physical copy but since it doesn't transfer to Steam it won't qualify...so I bought Bioshock 1 during the last Steam sale for $2.71
 
P

The PC release of BioShock: The Collection, and the individual PC remasters (which will be free to existing owners), will launch at 3pm Pacific on September 15th...that’s two days later than the September 13th release date for the US console bundles

2K has put up a blog post explaining how the ‘upgrade’ process is going to work for people who already own copies of BioShock, BioShock 2 and/or Minerva’s Den (Infinite isn’t getting any remastering on PC)...for those who own any of those on Steam, it’s pretty simple...Remastered versions of any of the BioShock games you own will appear in your Steam library as separate games on September 15th, around 3pm (Pacific)...

BioShock: The Collection PC Upgrades
 
memnoch998

Uninstalling my bioshock now, in preparation for the trilogy play through.. Stoked about this.
 
P

even if the graphical improvements on PC aren't all that amazing it's still great to have the first 2 games re-released with some fine-tuning...the original games were great on their own so this can only improve things
 
P

MavericK said:
I might give Bioshock 2 another go with the remaster...I muddled my way through 1 not *too* long ago, but I don't really have much interest in playing through it again. Didn't get very far in 2, though.
Bioshock 1 is one of my all time favorite games...easily Top 10 or 15...the definition of story-based gameplay...
 
Ripskin

Nice, please have proper widescreen support and other fixes! Never finished 1 or 2 because of that stuff.
 
Saturn_V

They did eventually fix the widescreen issues with 1 and 2. If the remaster uses the BS Infinite engine, we should be good.
 
D

Ripskin said:
Nice, please have proper widescreen support and other fixes! Never finished 1 or 2 because of that stuff.
On Twitter TotalBiscuit was saying that the game has an "enhanced FOV" toggle, but at the time he wasn't sure exactly how much it did. The original version keeps crashing on him so he couldn't do a direct comparison. He did say that they finally unlinked physics from frame rate and the game is no longer capped at 60fps. He was getting 400fps at windowed 1440p.
 
Domingo

Derangel said:
On Twitter TotalBiscuit was saying that the game has an "enhanced FOV" toggle, but at the time he wasn't sure exactly how much it did. The original version keeps crashing on him so he couldn't do a direct comparison. He did say that they finally unlinked physics from frame rate and the game is no longer capped at 60fps. He was getting 400fps at windowed 1440p.
Wow! My wife's machine is a few years old, but that gives me hope that she can run this really well at 1680x1050.
I'm capped at 60fps no matter what, but I'm looking forward to giving this a go in 4K mode.
 
