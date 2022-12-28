BIOS update from hell

Well I thought I would update to the newest BIOS for my MSI Z390 since its been a couple of years. I was nervous reading comments on the MSI tutorial video that updating could lead to a boot loop and sure enough it did. I had to hit control alt delete to finally get it to stop and then I went into the BIOS and changed a couple things like XMP and such and then on reboot got no video signal at all. I ended up just taking out the battery for few minutes since this mobo does not have a clear CMOS button. To get to that battery required me to take out the video card so that was fun. I was finally able to get a video signal and get back to the BIOS and this time made sure only to change XMP and nothing else. I got into Windows but the time was wrong and showing Jan 1 2017 and refused to sync. I went back to the BIOS and changed the time there and saved it but this time Windows showed 2117 lol. Anyway after another hour of nonsense and frustration I went into BIOS and changed CSM to UEFI and went back to Windows and just started saving what I needed and preparing to do a Windows re install and then out of no where the clock finally changed to the right time. I have never had anything like this happen but at least the frustration is over now. And as you can see I am no expert and really had to google for help on my tablet during this ordeal.