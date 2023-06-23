“Binned” CPUs/GPUs

It just depends on how well yields go and what market segments the manufacturer is trying to capture.



There used to be a lot more variety in what clock speeds parts could reach, but with only one, two, four cores, any flaws had the potential to completely disable a die.



Now, clock speeds are limited by power and cooling, and flaws only mean a part of a die needs to be turned off.



In general, if yields are good, they will bin the low-end parts to make a budget product. But if yields are bad, they will bin the high-end parts to make a premium product.



They always plan for both outcomes, which is why there's a lot of speculation about code names and potential product lines. And there's always going to be some binning, because there's always going to be bad parts, parts that are just fine, and really awesome parts (they call these "golden samples").