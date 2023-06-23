“Binned” CPUs/GPUs

I’ve always thought of and seen “binning” in the context of sorting out higher performing samples (eg. 13900KS is a binned 13900K) but lately I’ve seen it used when referring to stripped down versions, especially Apple SOCs (M2 with only 8 GPU cores instead of the full 10).
Curious if anyone has thoughts on which is correct or is it one of those things that doesn’t have a clear consensus?
