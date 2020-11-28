Billy Mitchell Has Achieved the IMPOSSIBLE!!! New World Record Pac Man Score !!!

"UPDATE: To everyone questioning my credibility regarding my coverage of this story, I would like to discuss a few things here. ► 1. I have always remained neutral on this topic and only reported known-statements on the matter. ► 2. I have never accepted a bribe to report on a story. Nor will I ever do so. ► 3. I report on the publicly known information on topics I cover. I am not here to tell you what you wanna hear. I am hear to tell you the facts. Period. If you have any issue with any of my reporting, feel free to share it in the comments. But I can assure you that there is no foul play here. And there never will be. Details: ► Previous World Record: 3,333,360 ► New World Record: 3,338,420 ► Full Twitch VOD of Billy's Performance: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/817371358 ► Shout-Out to VanBuren20 for bringing this to my attention: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5gRt9N2V5nv8nP3YvZpRA ► Additional Details: Guinness World Records, Doc Mac "Aurcade" and Namco was there off and on throughout the week. This was arranged with Guinness a considerable time ago. They wanted Billy to do it on the microswitch joystick because it was the original hardware. Billy struggled a lot throughout the week but he eventually adapted to it and got it done at a live venue (Galloping Ghost Arcade) streamed live on Twitch."

 
the-salt-must-flow.jpg
 
II don't hate this guy, he's fine.

I hate the fucking Clickbait Youtube videos that are so struggling in the Accomplishment Summary Department.

If I can't figure out what the fuck you did with the video's tags / title, I'm not watching it; this context-less video i have no idea what he is playing (might be Pacman, but given how generic YouTube channel backgrounds have become, I can't make that assumption.). Your article title is exactly the same as the mysterious video (not helping here, Erekl)

Believe it or not, it doesn't ruin the amazement by adding the game he is playing tio your video title (or dare I say it, your repostd news thread title)
 
Thanks for the feedback, I updated the thread's title to provide more accurate context
 
