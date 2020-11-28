Billy Mitchell Has Achieved the IMPOSSIBLE!!! New World Record Pac Man Score !!!

II don't hate this guy, he's fine.



I hate the fucking Clickbait Youtube videos that are so struggling in the Accomplishment Summary Department.



If I can't figure out what the fuck you did with the video's tags / title, I'm not watching it; this context-less video i have no idea what he is playing (might be Pacman, but given how generic YouTube channel backgrounds have become, I can't make that assumption.). Your article title is exactly the same as the mysterious video (not helping here, Erekl)



Believe it or not, it doesn't ruin the amazement by adding the game he is playing tio your video title (or dare I say it, your repostd news thread title)