Bill Gates leaves Microsoft board

Unreal. Wonder if it means much

“Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/13/bill-gates-leaves-microsoft-board.html
 
Means nothing. He was just a figure head for ages. It just opens a spot for another executive.
 
