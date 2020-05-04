Bill Gates, Airbus, Softbank back EarthNow plan to cover Earth with real-time video surveillance satellites

A satellite company planning to launch a $1bn (£700m) network of satellites to provide "live and unfiltered" coverage of the Earth has been backed by former Microsoft chief executive Bill Gates and Japanese tech giant Softbank.



The tech leaders are backing EarthNow, which plans to launch 500 satellites to cover Earth's atmosphere in video surveillance and provide live video feedback with only one second of delay.



The Washington-based satellite company has the backing of aerospace giant Airbus as well as billionaire Gates and Softbank, the Japanese conglomerate that has invested billions in tech companies from Uber to chipmaker Arm.

'We believe the ability to see and understand the Earth live and unfiltered will help all of us better appreciate and ultimately care for our one and only home.'



The company is based in Bellevue, Washington and was founded in 2017.



It plans to use an army of orbiting satellites will weigh around 500 pounds (225 kg) each that will have their cameras trained on Earth 24 hours a day.



It will onboard analysis of the imagery, though to what extent isn't clear.



There is also currently no clear timeline, price-tag or technical details about the project.



EarthNow's services will initially be aimed at 'high value enterprise and government customers.



However, the firm says it also expected to allow civilians to access the video from a smartphone or tablet.



'We are excited by the prospect of giving everyone a stunningly beautiful real-time window on your world from space,' Mr Hannigan said.



Catch illegal fishing ships in the act

Watch hurricanes and typhoons as they evolve

Detect forest fires the moment they start

Watch volcanoes the instant they start to erupt

Assist the media in telling stories from around the world

Track large whales as they migrate

Help “smart cities” become more efficient

Assess the health of crops on demand

Observe conflict zones and respond immediately when crises arise

Instantly create “living” 3D models of a town or city, even in remote locations

See your home as the astronauts see it—a stunning blue marble in space

EarthNow's details of what could be seen with their planned satellites suggest the satellite feed would have very good resolution when looking at Earth's terrain very close-up.Depending on what resolution these satellites would be able to picture the ground with, I think there are clearly serious implications for people being stalked or targeted for harm, or for when thieves plotting to rob a house when someone isn't home, or for people who want to sunbathe nude in privacy in their backyard, as well as a great many other scenarios. Should a public-ability to view anywhere on Earth in real-time exist if it means would-be child abductors are able to monitor when children leave their homes or school and their routines and habits?I wonder if the company EarthNow plans different levels of zoom and fidelity for governments and the public. Though, it would be concerning if governments and law enforcement suddenly had the easy and unregulated ability to monitor everyone without their consent, their knowing, and a warrant. And I also wonder whether EarthNow would censor sensitive locations, like military and testing sites, not just according to the US government's interests, but to all countries' governments' demands.It's possible real-time footage wouldn't be available to the general public, or that feed from residential areas wouldn't be available. But there are still many ways this could be exploited.Also, what's with Bill Gates' hard-on for maximum surveillance of everything? He wants everyone to have a vaccine tattoo and has a microchip design he wants people to have. He's like the plane dude who was paranoid of germs, except he's a software guy paranoid of not having everything under surveillance.