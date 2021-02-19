Best Wireless Solution for Small Home w/ Plaster?

Currently in a 1 floor 1br house with my fiancé, but it's older with tons of plaster. I have a TP Link AC1750 with about 240mbs internet from Comcast. So I don't need anything super high speed, but the issue is the router is in the office and her computer is on the other side of the house and can barely connect + get decent speeds. Was thinking of going 2 piece mesh but there's just a ton of mesh options out there. I'd also need something with a few ports as I have some other devices hooked to my router (TV, PS4, etc) and most of the cheaper meshes don't have many connections.

Any suggestions?
 
