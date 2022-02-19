Best way to do a backup?

I have WD Red 2TB as my storage drive and I have 3TB backup drive which I only connect when doing backup. Every time I am doing backup I SHIFT+DELETE files on backup drive then copy files from storage to backup drive in multiple waves (max 100GB per wave).



Questions:



1. Is it best to SHIFT+DELETE files or to quick format entire backup drive?



2. Should I copy files all at once or like I do now in many smaller waves?



3. I was thinking to use some sync program but since I have a lot of MS word files which I edit from time to time don't know will sync cover all that correctly? Never used sync program before so I don't know what to expect...