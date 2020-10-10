Best Way to Achieve Silence AND good temps in air cooled case with 5x00X Processor and Big Navi or RTX3080

Hi all



I am looking to put together a new PC. It will use a Ryzen 3 Processor (leaning towards 5600 because of 65W TDP and I game mostly at 4K, but possibly 5800 too) and most likely Big Navi based on the little teaser as I think they showed the 6800 and not the 6900.



So it will be very high end.



Not really interested in AIO or custom water cooled solutions. Air only solutions please.



Want it to be as quiet as possible this is very important but do not want it to cook either. Very sensitive to high frequency noise.



I was planning to use the Alta F1 but that has been delayed to next year and they seem to be completely redesigning it.



OK with buying a case and then swapping out for better fans like from Noctua. Sealed case is fine not going to have glass side or any LED stuff. Prefer to have a USB-C connection.



Thoughts?



Prefer higher end cases so overall budget for case can be in $300 range.