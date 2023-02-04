Best Upgrade for my System?

Hey all, I’m considering upgrading my pc, but wondering where I’d be best to spend money.

I’m a software engineer, so I do some occasional development. Depending on what I do, it can be a bit demanding. Otherwise it’s normal office type tasks and occasionally playing a game of minecraft with my sons.

Here are my specs:

Ryzen 5600x
16gb Mushkin
GIGABYTE B450 I AORUS PRO
Gtx 1660 super

Thanks!
 
Software Engineering implies coding over gaming, and that means a 5900X or 5950X CPU - double the cores (more than double with the 5900X), faster core clock, relatively inexpensive, simple drop-in replacement. Additional RAM -- may -- be helpful to you and is also inexpensive, but Graphics don't seem to really factor in on what you do.
 
