Best Upgrade for my System?

Hey all, I’m considering upgrading my pc, but wondering where I’d be best to spend money.
I’m a software engineer, so I do some occasional development. Depending on what I do, it can be a bit demanding. Otherwise it’s normal office type tasks and occasionally playing a game of minecraft with my sons.
Here are my specs:
Ryzen 5600x
16gb Mushkin
GIGABYTE B450 I AORUS PRO
Gtx 1660 super
Thanks!
