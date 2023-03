Pivo504 said: So I'm thinking of getting a TV for gaming and leaning towards a LG C2 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV OLED42C2PUA. Is this the best you can get for price to size performance, I don't want anything bigger Click to expand...

If you want OLED there are many options. If you want mini led there are many options also. Decide which tech you want to then decide which panel you want.