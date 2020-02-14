Best top down air coolers?

Trying to decide. I have an R5 3600 and the stock cooler keeps it around 80 degrees c. I don't need water cooled performance but I wouldn't mind 10-20 degrees less. Aesthetics are important and I do not want one of the giant side fan coolers. At the same time I do not want to sink $100+ into an AIO so my other option is top down air cooler.



I am looking at the Dark Rock TF and the Scythe Big Shuriken 3. I am unsure which performs better or what else is out there that is worth it. What would you recommend?