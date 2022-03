Best setup/config for a decent home network?

I am really thinking into going with Mikrotik because I have always wanted to tinker with an advanced networking router, I understand I will have to setup and learn a few things I might not know already. But mostly because I do want to have a secure and stable network, specially now that I am adding a lot of devices to the wireless for home automation (lots of sensors) and I already have a couple of security cameras, two desktop pcs, two laptops, smart tv, etc.My home is not super large but it is 3 bedrooms with concrete walls, that's why I was thinking on buying this option as it seems affordable and good to get started:I can wire my cameras to the router, use two more for the desktop pcs and setup this AP in the center of the house through the roof to feed the whole house with one AP?or https://www.amazon.com/-/es/gp/product/B09G5H4XS2/ref=ewc_pr_img_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1 (which appears to be better for future mesh)I keep reading people that you should go with a Ubiquiti AP as they are much better (about 5.2 gigabit aggreate?). They also mention faster roaming sync when changing from AP to AP? I don't think I need one but this is actually a good point. I understand it can be slower to use standard APs compared to those, unless I understood wrong.