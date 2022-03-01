Best setup/config for a decent home network?

I am looking to improve my network by going a little bit more serious. Currently I just run a Time Capsule connected to a Huawei modem provided by my ISP.I can see I am not that savvy on networking, so I've been reading a little bit on mesh networks, using routers with their antennas/repeaters and so on, but I'd like to make sure my network is ready for home automation (will be adding a lot of sensors and would like to keep it as fast as possible for file transfer, tv streaming, etc.)What would be the best route? I have not asked my ISP but is it possible for me to buy a mikrotik router and remove my providers by connecting the fiber optic to the Mikrotik SPF port? Or do they need to allow this first? Should I ask them regarding this?Otherwise, what is the best way to go? I am understanding the idea of getting a router plus a couple of access points? I currently just have two pcs, one laptop, one smart tv, a smartphone and will be adding sensors for doors, smart plugs, etc.Any guidance is greatly appreciated.Edit: Was looking at something maybe like this:or with a