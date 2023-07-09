Best security options to keep using Windows 7 Professional?

Chevy-SS
Feb 5, 2007
253
What are your 'best' security options suggestions to safely keep using Windows 7 Professional? This system (yeah, I know it's old) is on my primary computer. I've been using it for years and simply love the computer and Win 7 Pro. I have other computers running Win 10, but my Win 7 computer is my go-to computer for most all daily tasks. Plus, I have some software (fully licensed and legally purchased Adobe Suite, for instance) that would not survive an upgrade to Win 10.
I have ZERO problem paying an annual fee for a good product that will allow me to keep truckin' with Win 7. Is there anything out there??
Thanks
