Best Router for Gaming / Streaming

Currently have a Asus 68u which was provided by Tmobile for use as a mobile hotspot since signal was terrible in my house. The wifi calling has a lot to be desired so the gave me a actual cellspot and I need to return the router. What is the best router in the 200 dollar range which provides good coverage ( 2500 Sq Ft single level drywall ) and used for mainly gaming / streaming / viewing ring cameras. I don't run VPNs or anything like that. I have a few AC devices so will need that compatibility also. Here is a rough list of what may be using the router at anytime.



Firestick x2

FiveTV cube x 2 ( one wired, one wireless )

Chromecast x 2 ( one wired, one wireless )

Roku x 1

Dish Receiver x1 ( wired )

Phones x 3

Ring Cameras x 3

PC's x 3 ( two wired, one wireless )

Echos x2

Google Mini x 1

VOIP x 1



I'm sure some other stuff sprinkled in there, but obviously my PC is priority. I don't have any particular brand loyalty.