Best Router for Gaming / Streaming

reaper7534!
[H]Lite
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2016
- Messages
- 123
Currently have a Asus 68u which was provided by Tmobile for use as a mobile hotspot since signal was terrible in my house. The wifi calling has a lot to be desired so the gave me a actual cellspot and I need to return the router. What is the best router in the 200 dollar range which provides good coverage ( 2500 Sq Ft single level drywall ) and used for mainly gaming / streaming / viewing ring cameras. I don't run VPNs or anything like that. I have a few AC devices so will need that compatibility also. Here is a rough list of what may be using the router at anytime.
Firestick x2
FiveTV cube x 2 ( one wired, one wireless )
Chromecast x 2 ( one wired, one wireless )
Roku x 1
Dish Receiver x1 ( wired )
Phones x 3
Ring Cameras x 3
PC's x 3 ( two wired, one wireless )
Echos x2
Google Mini x 1
VOIP x 1
I'm sure some other stuff sprinkled in there, but obviously my PC is priority. I don't have any particular brand loyalty.
