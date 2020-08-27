Best Quiet Case for Silent 4K Gaming at High FPS on Max Settings

Hi All,
My first build was in 2016 and was built in a Corsair 900D.
Have cases come a long way since then?
I am considering upgrading my existing system (started a thread on the WC section) or more than likely doing a new build. Is the 900D still regarded as a good case?
I want a silent 4k high fps killer
