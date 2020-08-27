Best Quiet Case for Silent 4K Gaming at High FPS on Max Settings

K

kill8r

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 27, 2014
Messages
86
Hi All,
My first build was in 2016 and was built in a Corsair 900D.

Have cases come a long way since then?

I am considering upgrading my existing system (started a thread on the WC section) or more than likely doing a new build. Is the 900D still regarded as a good case?

I want a silent 4k high fps killer
 
G

Guarana [BAWLS]

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2001
Messages
1,842
It'll depend on what you're planning to use, and how much you're willing to drop on Noctua's.

Also: Keep an extra special eye on the video card coolers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top