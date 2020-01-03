Best PC gaming controller in 2020?

My response is going to be counter to your listed controller options. I'm am using a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. I don't even own a Nintendo Switch. I feel that ergonomics and feel play by far the biggest role in wanting to use a controller over virtually any other reason.

I personally find the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to be the most comfortable, and I like the layout and over-all feel of everything. Short of an ultra high-end controller (with swappable parts etc), I don't think there is anything built as high quality. The D-pad is the right level of clicky without incorrect inputs. The analog sticks feel tight, the dimple and rubber keep good grip on the thumbs. The buttons all feel good going down, not loose or squishy, and their shape is flatter and more matte so my fingers don't/can't slide when they're depressed like on XB1. The triggers are more clicky (and not analog) so they can be depressed immediately with no/low effort.

Perhaps the most important factor for me is overall shape. I have smaller hands so the XBox controllers feel overly large and bulky (it reminds me of the Sega Genesis Controllers in a not-flattering way). And the angling on PS controllers in general have bothered me for a long time (I also hate the battery life in these). The arms are at the right angle and are shaped well to be grippy. All buttons fall easily within reach.

Battery life is an off the charts 30+ hours, which makes it easy to carry in my laptop bag and not have to worry if it's charged or not the next time I use it.



I literally bought this thing just so I could play Hollow Knight (and likely other platformers) and Emulators. Though I will also likely start using it for the Tomb Raider series that I'm slowly working through.

