Best PC gaming controller in 2020?

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by biggles, Jan 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM.

    biggles

    biggles [H]ard|Gawd

    Used to be the case that a wired Xbox 360 controller was best for many of us. It works by default in many games without extra software. Downside has always been the crappy d-pad.

    It appears that folks have moved onto the Xbox One controller as the new champ for PC games. Some people liked the PS4 controller as well. It probably works fine for Steam games as Steam now has config software for it. But not sure how well it works with games outside Steam (examples, Epic or Ubisoft game launchers).

    So question 1 is to rank the following 3 PC game controllers:
    Xbox 360
    Xbox One
    PS4

    Worth mentioning is that I own a 360, PS4, but not an Xbox One.

    Second question: is there a calibration program to check if my old Xbox 360 wired controller is working right? It seems like the left analog is "sticking" as in some games I noticed slight onscreen movements when the left analog is untouched. Would it be worthwhile to disassemble and clean the controller? I have gotten 11 years of use out of it. So if it is worn out and needs replacement, that is okay, certainly got my money's worth out of the controller.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Windows 10 store has a Xbox calibration testing program you can remap buttons and sensitivity of the thumb pads. Xbox elite series 2 is the hottest controller out there but it runs 179.00 A regular one would do just fine plus its lighter in weight. I've been using a Power A controller which is a Xbox knockoff even though I own a Elite.
     
    Flogger23m

    Flogger23m [H]ardForum Junkie

    Still using my wired 360 controller. Very good build construction and still does what I need it to do. I used the One S white controller and didn't like some of the changes. If I recall, the thumb sticks had a rough texture that I didn't like, and some of the buttons were clacky. I supposed the D-pad is better. Overall I preferred the 360 controller. Couple with the price of the One controller, I think the cheapest I've seen it with the wireless adapter was $50+ I haven't felt the need to upgrade. I hope the 360 controller is still supported by default going forward. Seems like the programming works the same for all the Xbox controllers and I hope it stays that way so PC developers don't start skipping support for it.

    I may look into the Xbox Series X controller but I assume it will also be more expensive. Maybe they will clear off wireless One controllers and I may get one then.
     
    UnknownSouljer

    UnknownSouljer [H]ardness Supreme

    My response is going to be counter to your listed controller options. I'm am using a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. I don't even own a Nintendo Switch. I feel that ergonomics and feel play by far the biggest role in wanting to use a controller over virtually any other reason.
    I personally find the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to be the most comfortable, and I like the layout and over-all feel of everything. Short of an ultra high-end controller (with swappable parts etc), I don't think there is anything built as high quality. The D-pad is the right level of clicky without incorrect inputs. The analog sticks feel tight, the dimple and rubber keep good grip on the thumbs. The buttons all feel good going down, not loose or squishy, and their shape is flatter and more matte so my fingers don't/can't slide when they're depressed like on XB1. The triggers are more clicky (and not analog) so they can be depressed immediately with no/low effort.
    Perhaps the most important factor for me is overall shape. I have smaller hands so the XBox controllers feel overly large and bulky (it reminds me of the Sega Genesis Controllers in a not-flattering way). And the angling on PS controllers in general have bothered me for a long time (I also hate the battery life in these). The arms are at the right angle and are shaped well to be grippy. All buttons fall easily within reach.
    Battery life is an off the charts 30+ hours, which makes it easy to carry in my laptop bag and not have to worry if it's charged or not the next time I use it.

    I literally bought this thing just so I could play Hollow Knight (and likely other platformers) and Emulators. Though I will also likely start using it for the Tomb Raider series that I'm slowly working through.
     
    SeymourGore

    SeymourGore 2[H]4U

    Totally agree about the Switch Pro controller feeling superior. I've only used it for Switch games, but definitely prefer the feel of it over the standard Xbox One controller. I have Dragon Quest XI ready to be played on PC and plan on using the Switch Pro for it. Haven't tested it yet, but thought Steam included software support for the controller through their interface.

    Still, Xbox One controller is decent too (and arguably easier to setup). D-pad is a huge upgrade over the old 'squishy' 360 pad, replaceable batteries are a plus (just buy a rechargeable pack if you want to avoid AAs), and they go regularly on sale.

    I find the PS4 controller comfortable enough (prefer the wider grip for 2D games) but it feels cheap to me. Like there's too much give within the controller. I never found much use out of the touchpad on it, and the batteries are short lived (enough for regular sessions, but you should remember to plug them in).
     
