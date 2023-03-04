Best gaming laptop

Pivo504

Currently cane across this: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...cie-4-0-ssd-off-black/6494637.p?skuId=6494637

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...07gFnO3IYFxE0NE5cOUaAu8-EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/msi-sw...ssd-16gb-memory-white/6511433.p?skuId=6511433

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/alienw...dark-side-of-the-moon/6510330.p?skuId=6510330
Also the alien ware bc it can output to hdmi 2.1. Planning to get the LG c2 TV for when I'm not on the go.
Is this the best for the price?
Thinking amd might be better for less heat?
 
