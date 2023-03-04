Best gaming laptop

Currently cane across this: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...cie-4-0-ssd-off-black/6494637.p?skuId=6494637
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...07gFnO3IYFxE0NE5cOUaAu8-EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/msi-sw...ssd-16gb-memory-white/6511433.p?skuId=6511433
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/alienw...dark-side-of-the-moon/6510330.p?skuId=6510330
Also the alien ware bc it can output to hdmi 2.1. Planning to get the LG c2 TV for when I'm not on the go.
Is this the best for the price?
Thinking amd might be better for less heat?
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...07gFnO3IYFxE0NE5cOUaAu8-EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/msi-sw...ssd-16gb-memory-white/6511433.p?skuId=6511433
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/alienw...dark-side-of-the-moon/6510330.p?skuId=6510330
Also the alien ware bc it can output to hdmi 2.1. Planning to get the LG c2 TV for when I'm not on the go.
Is this the best for the price?
Thinking amd might be better for less heat?
Last edited: