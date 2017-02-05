Best games for Eyefinity or Surround gaming?

A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
11,590
So far I think the best game I've seen in Eyefinity is Shadow of Mordor with the app Flawless Widescreen.

http://flawlesswidescreen.org/

FOV is great and everything cuts to only the center screen for pre-rendered cutscenes --- no stretching anywhere! All GUI elements are on the center monitor in gameplay! It works perfectly!
I just started playing Witcher 3 in the last couple weeks, and was hoping for another great Eyefinity experience, but the stretching on the far ends of the outside monitors on Witcher 3 makes it better just to play on a single monitor unfortunately - IMO.

Other great options for Eyefinity are Need for Speed series, Dirt Rally etc. I really enjoyed the Xwing and Tie Fighter flying in Star Wars Battlefront too --- but unfortunately I don't really like the Eyefinity setup for the FPS portions too much even though the FOV stretching isn't bad -- it's just too much information being thrown at me in an FPS type game when my entire peripheral vision is moving so fast (amplified by distance when you turn). Really it's like this in any first person genre.

I've personally found 3rd person games and driving games seem to be the best.

What have you found to be particularly enjoyable with your multi-monitor setups?

-----------------------------------------

I use a pair of Fury X cards and three HP Omen 32" monitors (with Freesync)

Shadow of Morder - 7680x1440
img_1144-jpg.12389


Dirt Rally - 7680x1440
img_1097-jpg.12208


Star Wars Battlefront - 7680x1440
img_1102-jpg.12210


Star Wars Battlefront - 7680x1440
img_20170204_221730056-jpg.16251
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20170204_221730056.jpg
    IMG_20170204_221730056.jpg
    97.5 KB · Views: 679
Last edited:
cybereality

cybereality

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
8,790
Assassin's Creed is pretty good. I only played AC2 on Nvidia 3D Vision Surround, but it was amazing.

Rise of the Tomb Raider was also pretty nice looking in triple screen, though about half way through I switched to single monitor for performance reasons.
 
M

magoo

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 21, 2004
Messages
14,492
I've been using either Eyefinity or Surround since it came out.
IF and that sometimes is a big if, the game is made for XFire or SLi it is much, much more enjoyable.

I play pretty much FPS games and with Flawlesswidescreen most every game I've played has been really nice.
I'm not a fan of third person so much, so I can't comment.

DeusEx (last two and DLC) is awesome.
TombRaider (the last two) as well. Even though it's a third person.
Old school....put up HL2 or any episode.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top