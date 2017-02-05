Best games for Eyefinity or Surround gaming?

What have you found to be particularly enjoyable with your multi-monitor setups?

I use a pair of Fury X cards and three HP Omen 32" monitors (with Freesync)

So far I think the best game I've seen in Eyefinity is Shadow of Mordor with the app Flawless Widescreen.FOV is great and everything cuts to only the center screen for pre-rendered cutscenes --- no stretching anywhere! All GUI elements are on the center monitor in gameplay! It works perfectly!I just started playing Witcher 3 in the last couple weeks, and was hoping for another great Eyefinity experience, but the stretching on the far ends of the outside monitors on Witcher 3 makes it better just to play on a single monitor unfortunately - IMO.Other great options for Eyefinity are Need for Speed series, Dirt Rally etc. I really enjoyed the Xwing and Tie Fighter flying in Star Wars Battlefront too --- but unfortunately I don't really like the Eyefinity setup for the FPS portions too much even though the FOV stretching isn't bad -- it's just too much information being thrown at me in an FPS type game when my entire peripheral vision is moving so fast (amplified by distance when you turn). Really it's like this in any first person genre.I've personally found 3rd person games and driving games seem to be the best.