Best encoder to use to compress old movies for Plex server?

Hi,
Been a while since I dabbled in video encoding but was wondering whats the best video encoder to use to convert my old movies to an acceptable size within an acceptable time frame and have good quality to play on my Plex server? I have HandBrake standing by with a choice of Nvenc, H264, H265, + AVC.
Thanks
Thanks