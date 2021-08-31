Best crypto price organizer

Sup Peeps,



I have several coins (bitcoin, eth, doge, cardona, solana, polkadot, polygon) and trying to figure out at a glance if I am making money or not is a pain in the ass. Coinbase does this on purpose. All I want is to have an app that shows me my portfolio alot like etrade. It shows each coin, how much I have, price I bought, price it is now, overall profit, daily profit, etc.. Simple shit really. Since I am not day trading, i'm hodling, I don't mind manually entering in all my info -- the app just needs to find the semi-real time price and do the calcs for me.



Is this too much to ask?