Best CPU Waterblock?

I've managed to get a Ryzen 5900x and am going to include it into my custom loop. I've been doing the research on waterblocks however there is no clear cut leader on what waterblock to get. One site will say the Heatkiller is best. Another says EKWB Magnitude is. Yet another might say the Corsair waterblock is best.

Is there a consensus here on what WB is the better block? Am I looking into this too much? I will only be doing mild overclocking.
 
You are looking in it too much. At this point they are all very close to each other if you stay with the major players. Just pick the one you like the most and go with it. It would be nice if some one did a round up but almost no one does proper water blocks reviews anymore.
 
