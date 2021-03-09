Best CPU Waterblock?

I've managed to get a Ryzen 5900x and am going to include it into my custom loop. I've been doing the research on waterblocks however there is no clear cut leader on what waterblock to get. One site will say the Heatkiller is best. Another says EKWB Magnitude is. Yet another might say the Corsair waterblock is best.



Is there a consensus here on what WB is the better block? Am I looking into this too much? I will only be doing mild overclocking.