Best CPU upgrade options?

D

DKrebo87

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2012
Messages
153
Hey guys I’m currently running a 9900KS with a 4070 Ti on a 3440 x 1440 165hz qled gaming monitor. I am probably sitting around a 20-30% bottleneck from my CPU, mostly I just game all types from indie to AA and major releases.

My main question is what’s the best move for me, should I upgrade to a 14700k/14900k now along with a motherboard and RAM and a new water block for the CPU.

How long do you think the 14th gen intel processors will stay near the top for gaming? I have no interest in moving to an AMD platform as I’ve been stable with intel since Ivy Bridge.

I can buy online and also have a micro center about 30 mins from where I live. Does waiting for 15th gen make sense when I could get a pretty significant upgrade now?
 
You're saying you want to upgrade and you want Intel, so I think you answered your own question - besides the 14700K and 14900K there aren't any other sensible choices for gaming on Intel right now. That being said, Ryzen 7000X3D is the gaming champ right now and is probably a bit more stable than 14th-gen core, which really runs at the lunatic fringe of what the silicon is capable of - there have been recently reports of instability during shader compilation in the newest games.
 
I'd wait for 15th gen if you're not willing to go AMD. The cooling and power needs are nuts for Intel. Maybe 15th will bring them down to more realistic levels. 250+ watt CPUs are bonkers for machines that sit a few feet away from your ears. If you have a hell of a water cooling setup maybe that doesn't matter to you. My 260 watt CPU takes absolutely everything a 2x140mm AIO one can do. If I don't remember to turn the pump to extreme before a gaming session, I'll be crashing. Adding another 30+ watts is crazy town. Belongs in a server room.
 
Eh, 14600K or KF are THE sensible choice from Intel, IMO. Power usage while gaming isn't crazy (and actually better than 13600k), price is reasonable. Can run them on an average board without issue. Very potent for gaming and would max out your 4070 ti.

If you want a top CPU for "future proofing", I would wait and see what Intel's next gen brings. Because IMO, the power usage on 14700k and 14900k is way too high and makes cooling and heat a real and annoying issue.

*If Intel can't get a lid on their efficiency with 15th gen, I think they are going to be in some real, tangible trouble.
 
Last edited:
Are you overclocking your current CPU at all?

What temps are you hitting under load? What cooler do you currently have? What about case airflow and case air temp vs ambient temp?

Simply cooling your current CPU better may give you a decent boost.
 
I am running both an Intel 13600K and a 14600K and I'm usually an i7 or i9 guy, but the i5's are the way to go for gaming to be honest. I use the 14600K with a 4090 at 4K and the 13600K at 1440P with a 4080, and they run cooler and are just a few FPS behind their higher counterparts.
bwang said:
That being said, Ryzen 7000X3D is the gaming champ right now and is probably a bit more stable than 14th-gen core
Click to expand...
I will have to disagree with you there for sure.
 
ochadd said:
I'd wait for 15th gen if you're not willing to go AMD. The cooling and power needs are nuts for Intel. Maybe 15th will bring them down to more realistic levels. 250+ watt CPUs are bonkers for machines that sit a few feet away from your ears. If you have a hell of a water cooling setup maybe that doesn't matter to you. My 260 watt CPU takes absolutely everything a 2x140mm AIO one can do. If I don't remember to turn the pump to extreme before a gaming session, I'll be crashing. Adding another 30+ watts is crazy town. Belongs in a server room.
Click to expand...
I’m not too worried about cooling/heat I have a decent custom loop with a 280mm and 360mm radiator I’d like to put to use I’d only need a new CPU block. I’m more worried about RAM stability, boot times etc. that I read about on AM5, but Microcenter does have an insane deal for $499 which includes

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Gigabyte B650 Gaming X AX v2, G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000 Kit 32CAS​


The only similar Intel bundle is the 13700k for $499 unfortunately. The 14700k build would be roughly $750 albeit with faster RAM, I’m not sure it’s worth the extra $250 though, both without the cost of a new CPU block.
 
That memory kit is the best memory I've found so far stability wise on several AM5 boards I've tested. Really just plug and play after setting xmp. When I bought it was advertised as Intel xmp ready.🙄
 
If you want maximum stability I would definitely advise going Intel platform. Can't go wrong with a 13700K I just got one brand new for a little over $300 and it boosts to 5.4GHz stock.
 
DKrebo87 said:
I’m not too worried about cooling/heat I have a decent custom loop with a 280mm and 360mm radiator I’d like to put to use I’d only need a new CPU block. I’m more worried about RAM stability, boot times etc. that I read about on AM5, but Microcenter does have an insane deal for $499 which includes

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Gigabyte B650 Gaming X AX v2, G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000 Kit 32CAS​


The only similar Intel bundle is the 13700k for $499 unfortunately. The 14700k build would be roughly $750 albeit with faster RAM, I’m not sure it’s worth the extra $250 though, both without the cost of a new CPU block.
Click to expand...

I have a similar setup right now except with the Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX board. I have had no stability issues. The boot times are only longer on first boot and after you change memory timings in bios. The day to day bootup cycle isn't long at all.
 
cyclone3d said:
Are you overclocking your current CPU at all?

What temps are you hitting under load? What cooler do you currently have? What about case airflow and case air temp vs ambient temp?

Simply cooling your current CPU better may give you a decent boost.
Click to expand...
Yeah I’m running a slight overclock of 5.2 but it’s really stretching what this silicon can do its hard to get it stable over that (9900KS). My overall performance is still quite good for day to day tasks, the desktop is snappy etc. The upgrade would mostly be for % low frames, frame pacing and fully unlocking the 4070 Ti / gaming QoL. The ambient temps are controlled I’m running two radiators a 280 and 360, along with 32GB 3200 CAS16 DDR4.
 
DKrebo87 said:
I’m not too worried about cooling/heat I have a decent custom loop with a 280mm and 360mm radiator I’d like to put to use I’d only need a new CPU block. I’m more worried about RAM stability, boot times etc. that I read about on AM5, but Microcenter does have an insane deal for $499 which includes

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Gigabyte B650 Gaming X AX v2, G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000 Kit 32CAS​


The only similar Intel bundle is the 13700k for $499 unfortunately. The 14700k build would be roughly $750 albeit with faster RAM, I’m not sure it’s worth the extra $250 though, both without the cost of a new CPU block.
Click to expand...
7800X3D spanks the 14700k in gaming.

That said, I highly recommend Asrock for AM5. I have heard about people being able to ask a manager to swap the gigabyte board for an Asrock. YMMV on that negotiation.
 
chameleoneel said:
7800X3D spanks the 14700k in gaming.

That said, I highly recommend Asrock for AM5. I have heard about people being able to ask a manager to swap the gigabyte board for an Asrock. YMMV on that negotiation.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't say it "spanks" the 14700k, most benchmarks are pretty close overall and game dependent, it seems at idle and gaming loads the Intel part runs cooler albeit higher wattage, it's only at higher loads (95-100% load - benchmarks) where the temps can really get up there on Intel. 7800X3D draws less power in all situations beside idle and overall wins in gaming by a little bit but loses in productivity. I'm tempted to give AMD a chance, I just don't want to deal with an unstable, high maintenance platform. Intel's been super stable and has just worked for me over the past decade or so and I've never had an AMD CPU. I'm not sure I'd personally want ASRock, I typically have the least issues with ASUS/MSI for motherboards, but I'm willing to try out Gigabyte. Who typically makes the best mid-range (value) motherboards for each platform this gen (AM5 and Z790)?
 
Last edited:
DKrebo87 said:
I'm tempted to give AMD a chance, I just don't want to deal with an unstable, high maintenance platform.
Click to expand...
Are you insinuating that an AMD system is any more unstable, or higher maintenance, than an Intel box?
 
DKrebo87 said:
I wouldn't say it "spanks" the 14700k, most benchmarks are pretty close overall and game dependent, it seems at idle and gaming loads the Intel part runs cooler albeit higher wattage, it's only at higher loads (95-100% load - benchmarks) where the temps can really get up there on Intel. 7800X3D draws less power in all situations beside idle and overall wins in gaming by a little bit but loses in productivity. I'm tempted to give AMD a chance, I just don't want to deal with an unstable, high maintenance platform. Intel's been super stable and has just worked for me over the past decade or so and I've never had an AMD CPU. I'm not sure I'd personally want ASRock, I typically have the least issues with ASUS/MSI for motherboards, but I'm willing to try out Gigabyte. Who typically makes the best mid-range (value) motherboards for each platform this gen (AM5 and Z790)?
Click to expand...
Intel temps will be relatively high, in most games. As their gaming power draw is often a lot more. My undervolted (but not overclocked) 13600k would pull 180w (according to Afterburner) in Starfield. Starfield is also one of the few games where Intel performs quite a bit better.
Intel CPUs do transfer their heat better. But, their higher power usage generally offsets that, and you still end up temp and heat issues to deal with. Especially with the i7 and i9. The 13600k and 14600k are pretty decent for cooling. But, can still be a bit tough, at times.
1712167971985.png


RE: AM5

It was a mess at launch. I bought a 7700x and tried two different ITX mobos (MSI and Asus). Returned them and eventually sold the CPU.

Asrock has always seemed to have a better handle on AM5.

However, bios since ~ last July, made huge improvements. If you buy Asrock and have a recent bios installed, you will likely enjoy it.

In October, I bought a 7800X3D and an Asrock board. Its been perfect. Even with lots of timing tweaks on some XMP RAM. I have also recommended Asrock boards to several people----and they seem to have no board related complaints!


RE: recent Intel

I bought 12th gen intel at launch (12700k) and had problems there, too. The gigabyte itx board I bought had to be clamped down to PCI-E 3.0, to sort of run without errors. They eventually did a recall on them. Mine was a DDR4 board.

I switched to an Asrock ITX DDR5 board. My first set of DDR5 was bad. Returned and replaced with another of the same set. That system was good, after that.

I also built a 12600k into an Asus TUF B660 MATX board for some kids. And it was fantastic.

And I built a 13600k system for myself, in an Asus B660 ITX board. And it was fantastic. Only replaced that with the X3D, because I got a great deal, and AM5 was in a better place.
 
Last edited:
chameleoneel said:
Intel temps will be relatively high, in most games. As their gaming power draw is often a lot more. My undervolted (but not overclocked) 13600k would pull 180w (according to Afterburner) in Starfield. Starfield is also one of the few games where Intel performs quite a bit better.
Intel CPUs do transfer their heat better. But, their higher power usage generally offsets that, and you still end up temp and heat issues to deal with. Especially with the i7 and i9. The 13600k and 14600k are pretty decent for cooling. But, can still be a bit tough, at times.
Click to expand...
My 13600K at stock I can keep under 50c with a AIO 280. My 14700k (also stock) will run higher than 70c with an open loop, better block and 360 rad. Difference of 125 watt vs 250 watt cpu's.

The 14700k is a nice CPU and all, but it comes with some cons as well.
 
DogsofJune said:
Are you insinuating that an AMD system is any more unstable, or higher maintenance, than an Intel box?
Click to expand...
Just speculating based on what I’ve read, I may just go and grab the AMD bundle for $499 (basically getting the board and ram new for <150) it’s really hard to beat that deal if everything remains stable. I just have to order the block, I honestly prefer the design of the AMD Ryzen CPUs and it can’t hurt to use less power while averaging more gaming performance. I really don’t see anything coming out soon that will significantly shake up the gaming desktop CPU market.
 
DKrebo87 said:
Just speculating based on what I’ve read, I may just go and grab the AMD bundle for $499 (basically getting the board and ram new for <150) it’s really hard to beat that deal if everything remains stable. I just have to order the block, I honestly prefer the design of the AMD Ryzen CPUs and it can’t hurt to use less power while averaging more gaming performance. I really don’t see anything coming out soon that will significantly shake up the gaming desktop CPU market.
Click to expand...
Arrow lake is supposed to have a up to 40% increase in cpu performance over raptor lake. If you have waited this long, I would wait another 6 months and go for Arrow Lake. It's going to have much faster ram OC also, like 10k mt/s overclocks for sure and soon too. It's going to have crazy performance. I will be skipping arrow lake because I already have nice raptor lake systems but If i didn't, I would wait for Arrow Lake.
Also, while there isn't an official counter, I would definitely say I have seen endless threads about AMD driver issues over the years to the point that they have a reputation for not being as stable as Intel and I fully believe it. Some of the tech reviewers I follow has specifically ditched AMD after all the X3D hype because of all the issues. I don't know the facts because I have never been interested in AMD but it's widespread negativity out there. Kinda like OLED screen burn, people know it's there but still bought into it because of hype. Same with AMD they know it's more prone to having issues, but they still buy it. Hype is massively misleading. Don't fall for it lol.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Arrow lake is supposed to have a up to 40% increase in cpu performance over raptor lake. If you have waited this long, I would wait another 6 months and go for Arrow Lake. It's going to have much faster ram OC also, like 10k mt/s overclocks for sure and soon too. It's going to have crazy performance. I will be skipping arrow lake because I already have nice raptor lake systems but If i didn't, I would wait for Arrow Lake.
Also, while there isn't an official counter, I would definitely say I have seen endless threads about AMD driver issues over the years to the point that they have a reputation for not being as stable as Intel and I fully believe it. Some of the tech reviewers I follow has specifically ditched AMD after all the X3D hype because of all the issues. I don't know the facts because I have never been interested in AMD but it's widespread negativity out there. Kinda like OLED screen burn, people know it's there but still bought into it because of hype. Same with AMD they know it's more prone to having issues, but they still buy it. Hype is massively misleading. Don't fall for it lol.
Click to expand...
While AMD does have a fair share of issues, the latest stability issues on the Intel side are not confidence inspiring, and furthermore, are obviously traceable to what is essentially a bad factory overclock, something which can't be patched in software.
On the AMD side, I wouldn't get anything other than the 7800X3D for gaming. The 7800X3D is a single compute die part with extra L3 cache, running at modest clock speeds, and should have pretty trouble-free performance.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Arrow lake is supposed to have a up to 40% increase in cpu performance over raptor lake. If you have waited this long, I would wait another 6 months and go for Arrow Lake. It's going to have much faster ram OC also, like 10k mt/s overclocks for sure and soon too. It's going to have crazy performance. I will be skipping arrow lake because I already have nice raptor lake systems but If i didn't, I would wait for Arrow Lake.
Also, while there isn't an official counter, I would definitely say I have seen endless threads about AMD driver issues over the years to the point that they have a reputation for not being as stable as Intel and I fully believe it. Some of the tech reviewers I follow has specifically ditched AMD after all the X3D hype because of all the issues. I don't know the facts because I have never been interested in AMD but it's widespread negativity out there. Kinda like OLED screen burn, people know it's there but still bought into it because of hype. Same with AMD they know it's more prone to having issues, but they still buy it. Hype is massively misleading. Don't fall for it lol.
Click to expand...

If ARL-S will really be 20-30% faster than RL I would wait for Intels next launch in that case, rumors are suggesting Intel will be ditching hyper-threading on 15th gen, either way the change in architecture should allow Intel significant gains I believe they are going down to a 4nm or 2nm node from 10nm which is what RL is on. Waiting for 15th gen is prob the way to go regardless it will lower the price of previous hardware even if it isn’t worth adopting early because of costs or stability issues etc. It’s just itching at me that I’m not being able to fully unlock my GPU on this platform but what’s another 6 months or so.
 
DKrebo87 said:
If ARL-S will really be 20-30% faster than RL I would wait for Intels next launch in that case, rumors are suggesting Intel will be ditching hyper-threading on 15th gen, either way the change in architecture should allow Intel significant gains I believe they are going down to a 4nm or 2nm node from 10nm which is what RL is on. Waiting for 15th gen is prob the way to go regardless it will lower the price of previous hardware even if it isn’t worth adopting early because of costs or stability issues etc. It’s just itching at me that I’m not being able to fully unlock my GPU on this platform but what’s another 6 months or so.
Click to expand...

View: https://youtu.be/Y5bXBEjvgvs?si=yfvq_0n8hmiIw5rS
 
xDiVolatilX said:

View: https://youtu.be/Y5bXBEjvgvs?si=yfvq_0n8hmiIw5rS
Click to expand...

I’ve seen this video and it’s interesting food for thought, my only concern is how much is the new Arrow Lake arch and 1851 platform going to cost vs something like $499 7800X3D right now with board and ram? I could prob run an 850W PSU with a 7800X3D? I have a 1200w right now but it’s been around for over a decade it’s quality corsair axi but I should still prob switch it out soon. How much do you think the 9900KS with MSI ACE Z390 and G. Skill 32GB DDR4 3200 could sell for? Light to medium usage at most.
 
Last edited:
bwang said:
While AMD does have a fair share of issues, the latest stability issues on the Intel side are not confidence inspiring, and furthermore, are obviously traceable to what is essentially a bad factory overclock, something which can't be patched in software.
Click to expand...
They most certainly can fix/mitigate it, via microcode and bios updates.
 
DKrebo87 said:
I’ve seen this video and it’s interesting food for thought, my only concern is how much is the new Arrow Lake arch and 1851 platform going to cost vs something like $499 7800X3D right now with board and ram? I could prob run an 850W PSU with a 7800X3D? I have a 1200w right now but it’s been around for over a decade it’s quality corsair axi but I should still prob switch it out soon.
Click to expand...

Intel has never been shy about pricing when they think they can charge more. I'm guessing good boards in the $300+ range and their high end CPUs are $600+. i7 equivalents in the $400 range. This is assuming they are comparable to whatever AMD releases next.
 
For example $305 that's including tax and shipping
Factory sealed brand new in box from ebay
For 3 bills to your door brand new I'd say that more then a fair deal for this processor. If you find a good deal it's worth scouting eBay because from Newegg or Amazon it would be $100 more easily. This is still brand new but for 1/4 less paid. Just came in today I'll throw this in my rig tomorrow after work.
IMG_20240404_195700710.jpg
IMG_20240404_195643933.jpg
IMG_20240404_195621903.jpg
IMG_20240404_195525117.jpg
 
chameleoneel said:
They most certainly can fix/mitigate it, via microcode and bios updates.
Click to expand...
yes, by lowering the boost clock or increasing Vcore (which will reduce the boost duration), both of which have a negative impact on performance.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
For example $305 that's including tax and shipping
Factory sealed brand new in box from ebay
For 3 bills to your door brand new I'd say that more then a fair deal for this processor. If you find a good deal it's worth scouting eBay because from Newegg or Amazon it would be $100 more easily. This is still brand new but for 1/4 less paid. Just came in today I'll throw this in my rig tomorrow after work.
View attachment 645741View attachment 645742View attachment 645743View attachment 645744
Click to expand...

Arguably a better "deal" was the 12700KF for $199 recently if you want to play the previous generation game.

If you're going to buy right now, it doesn't make sense to go with Intel as the socket is dead end and the CPUs that have been released for it are power hungry on the high end. If you prefer Intel, then just wait for the 15th gen or whatever their new naming scheme is. A 7800X3D can be had new for ~$340, and the motherboard you use with it is almost guaranteed to handle whatever AMD's answer is for 15th gen Intel and beyond.

I'm not saying the 13700k is a bad CPU, but the $305 price tag isn't unexpected given it's status as previous gen. I've had them both. The 13700k definitely runs hotter than the 7800X3D if it matters to the OP.
 
DKrebo87 said:
I’ve seen this video and it’s interesting food for thought, my only concern is how much is the new Arrow Lake arch and 1851 platform going to cost vs something like $499 7800X3D right now with board and ram? I could prob run an 850W PSU with a 7800X3D? I have a 1200w right now but it’s been around for over a decade it’s quality corsair axi but I should still prob switch it out soon. How much do you think the 9900KS with MSI ACE Z390 and G. Skill 32GB DDR4 3200 could sell for? Light to medium usage at most.
Click to expand...
Here's a list of AM5 boards if you're interested:
AM5 Board Database

Price depends mostly on what features or IO you want out of the board. I think 850W should be fine unless you've got a lot of power draw elsewhere.
 
Last edited:
DKrebo87 said:
Microcenter does have an insane deal for $499 which includes

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Gigabyte B650 Gaming X AX v2, G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000 Kit 32CAS​

Click to expand...
Just do this unless you have a major reservation with the motherboard, but realistically it's fine. You're lucky to live near a MicroCenter.

850W is plenty for a 7800X3D and isn't going to limit you on GPUs (unless you're dumping insane power into a 4090)

7800X3D is one of (if not THE) fastest gaming CPU. You start out with a fast platform that has better power consumption than Intel. And you get the bonus of being able to upgrade quite a few generations in the future on AM5. Starting on LGA 1700 you're stuck with only Alder Lake, Rocket Lake, Rocket Lake Refresh.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
For example $305 that's including tax and shipping
Factory sealed brand new in box from ebay
For 3 bills to your door brand new I'd say that more then a fair deal for this processor. If you find a good deal it's worth scouting eBay because from Newegg or Amazon it would be $100 more easily. This is still brand new but for 1/4 less paid. Just came in today I'll throw this in my rig tomorrow after work.
View attachment 645741View attachment 645742View attachment 645743View attachment 645744
Click to expand...
Nice! Yeah Microcenter has a 13700k bundle as well for $499 it’s currently out of stock but was available yesterday, I’m leaning towards either waiting for the 1851 socket and seeing what that brings to the table or trying out AMD/AM5. The gaming results with how little power it draws is really impressive, the price is incredible, and it’s available, the only drawback is productivity tasks don't match up to Intel but it is a chip meant for gaming.
 
kirbyrj said:
Arguably a better "deal" was the 12700KF for $199 recently if you want to play the previous generation game.

If you're going to buy right now, it doesn't make sense to go with Intel as the socket is dead end and the CPUs that have been released for it are power hungry on the high end. If you prefer Intel, then just wait for the 15th gen or whatever their new naming scheme is. A 7800X3D can be had new for ~$340, and the motherboard you use with it is almost guaranteed to handle whatever AMD's answer is for 15th gen Intel and beyond.

I'm not saying the 13700k is a bad CPU, but the $305 price tag isn't unexpected given its status as previous gen. I've had them both. The 13700k definitely runs hotter than the 7800X3D if it matters to the OP.
Click to expand...
Is there any noticeable difference in desktop stability / performance and on which OS? Any noticeable micro stuttering on AM5 at any point? I’d be surprised if AM5 supports past Zen 5 (8000 series?).
 
I haven't noticed any difference. I am also on a single CCD CPU though. My understanding is a lot of the micro stutter comes from the minor latency in the interconnect between dies.

The only issue I had was that XMP was hit and miss. It would generally work if I manually inputted the timings and speed though. When I used an expo kit, I had no issues.
 
DKrebo87 said:
I’d be surprised if AM5 supports past Zen 5 (8000 series?).
Click to expand...
AM5 said 2025+ support for the socket, maybe we will have some first AM5 motherboard does not support the last AM5 CPU too launch or fully, but I would be surprised if the upcoming 8000 series would be the last AM5 cpu, they still release new AM4 cpu in 2024 (they made 5700x3d to 5500gt in 2024) 8 years into the launch, if AM6 launch only in late 2026/2027 and AMD continue to launch new AM5 cpu in 2027-2028 it would not surprise me, 128 gb/s of bandwith on the pcie 5.0x16 for the gpu and 16 GB/s for harddrive could take a very long time to be an issue for people that do not buy the latest and best affair.

Long platform has been excellent marketing, PCI 6.0-DDR6 are years away, anything can happen and this pin out maybe hit a wall or power need change and 230 watt become an issue, but maybe they launch AM5 cpu that hit 8000 mhz ddr-5 and have little reason to change for a long time.
 
LukeTbk said:
AM5 said 2025+ support for the socket, maybe we will have some first AM5 motherboard does not support the last AM5 CPU too launch or fully, but I would be surprised if the upcoming 8000 series would be the last AM5 cpu, they still release new AM4 cpu in 2024 (they made 5700x3d to 5500gt in 2024) 8 years into the launch, if AM6 launch only in late 2026/2027 and AMD continue to launch new AM5 cpu in 2027-2028 it would not surprise me, 128 gb/s of bandwith on the pcie 5.0x16 for the gpu and 16 GB/s for harddrive could take a very long time to be an issue for people that do not buy the latest and best affair.

Long platform has been excellent marketing, PCI 6.0-DDR6 are years away, anything can happen and this pin out maybe hit a wall or power need change and 230 watt become an issue, but maybe they launch AM5 cpu that hit 8000 mhz ddr-5 and have little reason to change for a long time.
Click to expand...
The last word from leakers is that Zen 6 is likely going to be on a new platform. And before that, word was AMD has some in-fighting, over whether or not Zen 6 should be on AM5 or a new platform.


That said......they could in theory, backport Zen 6 to AM5 and offer a couple of SKUs (likely a gamer focused SKU). But, my guess is they end up doing something like they have with AM4----where they trickle out various Zen 5 X3D SKUs over time and maybe also finally offer some truly budget chips. The Zen 4 Ryzen 7500F is OEM only. Not a retail chip. You can get them on Ebay. But, they really should be a boxed product you can buy on Amazon, Newegg, etc.
 
kirbyrj said:
Arguably a better "deal" was the 12700KF for $199 recently if you want to play the previous generation game.

If you're going to buy right now, it doesn't make sense to go with Intel as the socket is dead end and the CPUs that have been released for it are power hungry on the high end. If you prefer Intel, then just wait for the 15th gen or whatever their new naming scheme is. A 7800X3D can be had new for ~$340, and the motherboard you use with it is almost guaranteed to handle whatever AMD's answer is for 15th gen Intel and beyond.

I'm not saying the 13700k is a bad CPU, but the $305 price tag isn't unexpected given it's status as previous gen. I've had them both. The 13700k definitely runs hotter than the 7800X3D if it matters to the OP.
Click to expand...

Going AMD is an option IF you don't mind going AMD depending on If you want that platform or if your used to Intel like me. For me switching is completely out of the question I don't like their products their cpus or GPUs personally. That's 340 plus tax for the 7800X3D getting very close to 400. The thing is I already had the Z790 platform with a 12700KF like you mentioned. I wanted the 15% performance increase jumping to the 13700K. Also considering the offset of the cost when I sell the 12700KF so it's a small upgrade for a small price maybe 100 or 150 max to help push my 4090 faster. Also I don't like comparing Intel to AMD because even if there is a small lead here, there is a small loss somewhere else. It's just going around in circles trying keep up with the next best thing. Speaking of the next best thing, Arrowlake tiny node architecture on 10,000MHz RAM is going to be beastly. There's always something better on the horizon so chasing your tail could drive you crazy lol.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top