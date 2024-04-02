Best CPU upgrade options?

DKrebo87 said: I wouldn't say it "spanks" the 14700k, most benchmarks are pretty close overall and game dependent, it seems at idle and gaming loads the Intel part runs cooler albeit higher wattage, it's only at higher loads (95-100% load - benchmarks) where the temps can really get up there on Intel. 7800X3D draws less power in all situations beside idle and overall wins in gaming by a little bit but loses in productivity. I'm tempted to give AMD a chance, I just don't want to deal with an unstable, high maintenance platform. Intel's been super stable and has just worked for me over the past decade or so and I've never had an AMD CPU. I'm not sure I'd personally want ASRock, I typically have the least issues with ASUS/MSI for motherboards, but I'm willing to try out Gigabyte. Who typically makes the best mid-range (value) motherboards for each platform this gen (AM5 and Z790)? Click to expand...

Intel temps will be relatively high, in most games. As their gaming power draw is often a lot more. My undervolted (but not overclocked) 13600k would pull 180w (according to Afterburner) in Starfield. Starfield is also one of the few games where Intel performs quite a bit better.Intel CPUs do transfer their heat better. But, their higher power usage generally offsets that, and you still end up temp and heat issues to deal with. Especially with the i7 and i9. The 13600k and 14600k are pretty decent for cooling. But, can still be a bit tough, at times.RE: AM5It was a mess at launch. I bought a 7700x and tried two different ITX mobos (MSI and Asus). Returned them and eventually sold the CPU.Asrock has always seemed to have a better handle on AM5.However, bios since ~ last July, made huge improvements. If you buy Asrock and have a recent bios installed, you will likely enjoy it.In October, I bought a 7800X3D and an Asrock board. Its been perfect. Even with lots of timing tweaks on some XMP RAM. I have also recommended Asrock boards to several people----and they seem to have no board related complaints!RE: recent IntelI bought 12th gen intel at launch (12700k) and had problems there, too. The gigabyte itx board I bought had to be clamped down to PCI-E 3.0, to sort of run without errors. They eventually did a recall on them. Mine was a DDR4 board.I switched to an Asrock ITX DDR5 board. My first set of DDR5 was bad. Returned and replaced with another of the same set. That system was good, after that.I also built a 12600k into an Asus TUF B660 MATX board for some kids. And it was fantastic.And I built a 13600k system for myself, in an Asus B660 ITX board. And it was fantastic. Only replaced that with the X3D, because I got a great deal, and AM5 was in a better place.