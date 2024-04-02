Best CPU upgrade options?

Hey guys I’m currently running a 9900KS with a 4070 Ti on a 3440 x 1440 165hz qled gaming monitor. I am probably sitting around a 20-30% bottleneck from my CPU, mostly I just game all types from indie to AA and major releases.
My main question is what’s the best move for me, should I upgrade to a 14700k/14900k now along with a motherboard and RAM and a new water block for the CPU.
How long do you think the 14th gen intel processors will stay near the top for gaming? I have no interest in moving to an AMD platform as I’ve been stable with intel since Ivy Bridge.
I can buy online and also have a micro center about 30 mins from where I live. Does waiting for 15th gen make sense when I could get a pretty significant upgrade now?
