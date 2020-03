Hello, I am looking for a new cooler as my cooler that I have right now is not doing the job. My cpu is OC @ 5GHZ @ 1.3 volts and temps when benchmarking are 95+ degrees. At idle it's anywhere from 55-60 degrees. The cooler that I have right now is the H115i pro platinum from Corsair. Will a 360mm AIO benefit this situation? I don't feel comfortable leaving it as is because the pc is on 24/7. I was hoping that someone could help me with this issue.

Thanks