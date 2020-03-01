Best bang 4 buck 1TB NVMe SSD?

Just bought new Ryzen 5 CPU/Mobo/Ram. I decided it is time to update my boot hdd as well maybe(which is currently a Samsung 860 1tb Sata ssd).I have been doing a bit of research but just want a little added input on the current best bang 4 buck, reliable, fast and cheapest 1TB NVMe SSD. I am going to guess the very top tier will be the Samsung 970 Evo/Plus SSDs which also cost $220...Anything close to that for cheaper? I see some people recommending the WD Blue SN550 1TB for bang 4 buck. I also see SSDs like the Microcenter Inland 1TB NVMe with E12 controller are also sought after. I also see some saying the ADATA SX8200 Pro.Any feedback is helpful. I would prefer to spend closer to $100 for 1TB but that may not be possible. I see the WD Blue SN550 1TB is $115 on Newegg, so thats pretty close. The only SSDs I have owned thus far have been SATA and all Samsung so...Thanks.