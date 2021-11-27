Best <= $500 Email/Web box for pops?

EDIT: I edited the OP.



^^^ Thank You. KEEP THE SUGGESTIONS COMING as they will help others as well.



Those are valid suggestions for most people but Pops and wife never owned/used either smartphones or ipads/tablets. AND NEITHER HAVE I so I couldn't help them. So that's not going to work for them. Or me. Old dogs, new tricks, etc. And TV is for watching TV only. I don't think they even stream anything just Cox Cable TV.



I was also thinking of just buying a 256 GB SSD and fresh installing Win10home to that and see if it speeds things up.



I like the idea of buying a REFURB directly from Dell, but Newegg does have higher spec'd and cheaper REFURBS even if you include the DELL discounts. Hmmmmm. If I can get my bro and sis to donate $200/each for a Xmas gift I can get a $500'ish REFURB DELL PC that's just better.



I can:

1) Wipe 900 GB hard drive, reinstall W10home, hope all the Lenono drives are automagically reinstalled and computer works better/faster. Or I F it up and !?!?!



2) Buy SSD and use that for reinstall. Great, or I can go back to HDD if it SNAFUs on me.



3) Buy a REFURB Dell business class PC for $400-500.



4) Custom build a PC if I can build it for around $500 with minimum specs listed above.