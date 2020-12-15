Best 4k gaming display

I'm wondering what is the current or something that will be out by march that would make for the best 4k gaming experience. I would like for it to be atleast 32in but willing to go up to say a 65in tv. I would like to keep it to around $1500 tops. This will be used as my everyday computer monitor so youtube, wordpage, internet etc. But i would like it to be more gaming focused such as a higher refresh etc. useing 3080 as GPU . Thanks for looking out!