Bent pins in RMA

I RMA'ed an unstable generation 1. Ryzen CPU. Upon receiving it the vendor said it had damaged pins and my packaging was to blame. I thought that was odd, since I believeI packaged it rather well, but I know CPU's er fragile things. However, they provided a number of pictures of their unpacking which I looked over and as far as I can determinethe CPU looked just fine until they removed the hard plastic I had put it in. They claim the picture isn't accurate enough to determine this due to the plastic packagingbut on the first picture clearly showing bent pins it's also wrapped in plastic.Can anyone spot anything I might have missed? I'm about to take this to the judicial system just for the principle even though the value of the Ryzen 1200 is about the same as theentry fee for the small claims court.