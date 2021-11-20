Benchmarking problem, GPU and RAM

Dear community,
I tried to benchmark my Asus configuration.
I have:
Ryzen 7 3700x
GTX 1070ti
Ram Corsair 4*8 Go
Samsung 970 Evo+
I got following results:
There is apparently a problem with the GPU and the RAM in this bechmark. However I have no problem to play games.
I searched on forums and I can confirm the d.o.c.p. is activated in the Bios. However I don't have "profile 1" or "profile 2" like it is usually recommended on the web but only a special profile name:
I have to admit I had pretty much struggle to configure this PC. The harddrive was not recognized at the very first installation. Later I had to download special drivers from AMD.
In the meanwhile I built a MSI machine, it went all smoother and easier (and benchmark works).
So any help from you is welcomed!
Cheers
