Benchmarking problem, GPU and RAM

Dear community,

I tried to benchmark my Asus configuration.
I have:
Ryzen 7 3700x
GTX 1070ti
Ram Corsair 4*8 Go
Samsung 970 Evo+

I got following results:

1637389667819.png


1637389725152.png


1637389711373.png


There is apparently a problem with the GPU and the RAM in this bechmark. However I have no problem to play games.
I searched on forums and I can confirm the d.o.c.p. is activated in the Bios. However I don't have "profile 1" or "profile 2" like it is usually recommended on the web but only a special profile name:

1637390055077.png


I have to admit I had pretty much struggle to configure this PC. The harddrive was not recognized at the very first installation. Later I had to download special drivers from AMD.
In the meanwhile I built a MSI machine, it went all smoother and easier (and benchmark works).
So any help from you is welcomed!

idk what that benchmark is, might help to name it.
every set of corsair ram i have ever used has needed more voltage. might want to try bumping it up to 1.4v, yes its safe.
if it still errors and everything else works fine, ignore it.
 
