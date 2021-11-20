Benchmarking problem, GPU and RAM

Dear community,I tried to benchmark my Asus configuration.I have:Ryzen 7 3700xGTX 1070tiRam Corsair 4*8 GoSamsung 970 Evo+I got following results:There is apparently a problem with the GPU and the RAM in this bechmark. However I have no problem to play games.I searched on forums and I can confirm the d.o.c.p. is activated in the Bios. However I don't have "profile 1" or "profile 2" like it is usually recommended on the web but only a special profile name:I have to admit I had pretty much struggle to configure this PC. The harddrive was not recognized at the very first installation. Later I had to download special drivers from AMD.In the meanwhile I built a MSI machine, it went all smoother and easier (and benchmark works).So any help from you is welcomed!Cheers