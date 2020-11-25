Been out of the game for a while, have a case question.

Been looking at new cases. Noticing a weird trend. Why are people putting toy figures inside their cases now? When did this become a thing? I think it looks like shit.
 
I imagine AIO and 3.5 hard drive getting away and pretty much anything else that is not a GPU in computers of people that care about what they look like created lot of empty space to put something in their case.

Putting a picture of your computer to show it is a lot about communicating status thing about yourself, a toy figures is a good way to signals stuff as well.
 
