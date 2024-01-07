Battlefield 2042

Hi guys.
So the last Battlefield game i played frequently was number 4 (still play it today time to time)
Tried Battlefield 1 for a short time, but since the game had too many bugs i had a refund. Been playing Battlefield since the first release and enjoyed every single hour i spent with it, but something went wrong after the 4th.
Today i'm sitting here and want to try out 2042. The reviews was not that great at release, but it seems like they solved alot of the most problems. But still, a 2 year old game that is sold at 89,99€ (Elit edition) Is it worth the money? I'm just looking to have some fun, nothing else.
Thanks guys
