DWolvin said: OK, now I also need to finish Arkham City, it's been in my backlog a while. I live the look of Asylum and City, but am not a huge fan of the combat (not a beat-em-up game fan). Any tips?

The main thing to remember is that you don't want to go crazy hitting the attack button too rapidly. Mash out the first 3 attacks and then each subsequent press should be slow and only once every second or two. The easiest way to handle groups of enemies is to attack the first one you see with a 1-2-3 and then aim for another person and hit the attack button once. Keep circling around (I tend to attack the furthest people away so you don't get surrounded) and don't be afraid to hit the counter button if you see someone about to attack you.The key is not to mash, and to keep your sequence going as long as you can. After your combo streak goes past 8 you start to do massive damage and people take longer to get up. That makes it even easier to keep things rolling.